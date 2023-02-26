The Virginia Military Institute is no stranger to controversy.

In 1968, VMI admitted Black cadets, Virginia’s last institute of higher learning to do so.

In 1997, VMI finally accepted the first women cadets after years of resistance.

In both circumstances, VMI had exemplary leadership. Gen. George R.E. Shell in ‘68 and Gen. Josiah Bunting III in ‘97 implemented successful transformations that made VMI more diverse and robust.

Now, VMI faces a new challenge: navigating through allegations of sexual harassment and institutional racism and how to address DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).

The Spirit of VMI, a political action committee, says it exists to “preserve, protect, and defend” the institute. The website says that “alumni, parents, and friends of VMI” comprise its membership and that the Spirit “is separate and distinct from the Institute and its alumni agencies.” That is a good thing.

On an associated blog site, one of their opinions argues that the current VMI administration is corrupt and intends to destroy VMI traditions and core values and is doing so by “embracing the corrupt wokeness of DEI, on the whim of a left-wing political jihad.” Strong words, indeed.

This group and others have hijacked DEI concepts. They especially loathe wokeness and critical race theory (CRT). Their writings contain exaggerations, misrepresentations and outright lies, not to mention grammatical errors. It saddens me that some VMI alumni have resorted to such tactics in making their case.

CRT holds that racial bias is present in many parts of western society. Even a cursory look at our history reveals evidence of that assertion.

To be woke in the Black community means being informed about social injustice and racial inequality. Further, it means being aware of proximate potential danger and protecting oneself from harm. That seems like a good idea to me. Given America’s historical treatment of minorities, how can one argue otherwise?

The Spirit of VMI and other groups have altered the meaning of woke to stand for a dark and nefarious force rooted in communism and a movement led by an “angry woke mob cowing us on the long march to oblivion.” In other writings, the Spirit disparages current and past VMI staff members, some alumni, and Alumni Agency personnel.

VMI does not teach CRT. What they do advocate for is called “Inclusive Excellence.” Its primary goal is to “achieve and maintain a more diverse and inclusive student body, faculty, staff, and administration.”

VMI’s unchanging values of duty, accountability, honor and integrity drive IE content and intended results. The VMI system teaches cadets to engage in civil and respectful discourse in all their relations. No administration, past or present, has diluted or cheapened those values.

Including Black cadets and women did not degrade those values, nor will Inclusive Excellence. Students come to VMI, play by the rules, and make a place for themselves based on their merit alone, with those values as bedrock.

In our day, institutions of higher learning, businesses and government agencies evaluate DEI policies to ensure everyone gets a fair shake. A report commissioned by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia concluded in 2021 that VMI has “maintained and allowed a racist and sexist culture that, until recently, it had no appetite to address.”

We can debate whether the report’s authors treated VMI fairly, but it is what it is. VMI has always been a public institution. Some alums would like to think it answers just to them, but it answers to the people of Virginia and its law and policymakers.

This is the third time since 1968 that VMI has had to answer to Virginia citizens. Like in 1968 and 1997, the institute has exemplary leadership today. Gen. Cedric Wins has said that VMI will examine “recommendations from the report and evaluate them through the lens of VMI’s mission.” That bears repeating, “through the lens of VMI’s mission.” That being “to produce educated, honorable men and women, prepared for the varied work of civil life, imbued with the love of learning, confident in the functions and attitudes of leadership, possessing a high sense of public service, advocates of the American Democracy and free enterprise system, and ready as citizen-soldiers to defend their country in time of national peril.” If that is what “woke” is, then I’m all in.

Gen. Wins and his staff are moving VMI forward and preparing graduates to be successful in today’s world, not the world of the 1970s. VMI is in good hands. It will survive these times and continue producing honorable and productive men and women serving Virginia and America well. I am sure of it.