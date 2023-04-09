One of the dominant articles in the Feb. 24 Roanoke Times was “Honoring Black Troops,” which highlights the struggles that Glenna Moore has met in her two-plus years’ quest to have a Confederate statue by the Franklin County Courthouse moved. Now, the article says, Moore has made “a modified proposal.”

As the county has refused to move it, her suggested compromise, she explains, is the establishment of a corresponding monument dedicated to “’the United States Colored Troops (USCT) born in Franklin County who fought to defend and uphold’” the U.S. Constitution.

It isn’t my intention, nor within my analytical capabilities or desired position, to suggest how this matter should be arbitrated. But this is huge: not only for the spirit of cooperation shown by Moore in yielding ground about a matter of principle, and for her maintaining a consistently calm, nonaggressive posture, but also because these behaviors — which are worthy of emulation — are absolutely necessary if humanity is to resume its historically wobbly path to greater civility and civilization.

Our current world of extremism reverberates with such negativity on every social, business, governmental and criminal level that individual and group actions, and reactions, reflect and exacerbate fault lines that threaten the continuation of our planet. Great confusion and difficulty in solving problems are only two results.

Many citizens have a positive desire to help others socially and politically. The vote is so special and unique, but further, those willing and able could together come up with good solutions and better practices if we work toward putting to shame think tanks with personal agendas, by improving the diabolically destructive internet and jumbled, overemotional social media.

Given the right conditions, people can get along! And the greatest way to set us on a better path is shown here by Glenna Moore — a willingness to engage with others in valuable work positively, reasonably and respectfully — and more importantly, to keep on the path toward a better resolution not by repeated demands but by considering new options. It is not well to accept a poor solution in a spirit of resignation, or unthinking conformity, when a seeming impasse paralyzes us.

Signs, symbols and words (in themselves symbols, particularly the great Spirit “Word,” Jesus) can carry different meanings from person to person, or even for an individual over time in the light of new education, evidence or experience. Further, of course, if linked to strong opinions, human-race memory, or sensitive personal/group history, they can be charged with distracting, sometimes dangerous emotion. Controlled, patient passion and compassion will always trump dispassionate, indifferent detachment.

A disclaimer and admission: My own enjoyment of a Sunday drive rather than shopping (before the recent statue conflict) down Monument Avenue in Richmond has no relation to anything related to the United Daughters of the Confederacy or even the Civil War, nor the fact recently learned that at least three of my ancestors were Confederate soldiers, nor our awareness that our ancestors subjugated Black people — nor the information from ancestry.com that primarily Irish, western European blood is combined in my veins with one percent Bantu/Congo blood. Physical intermixtures are not necessarily matched by mixed-up mental, spiritual or moral essence.

As some courageous souls, such as Moore, share what they’ve learned through research in obscure, incomplete sources and battle toward a fairer world, let’s try to follow their lead, dialing back the worry and attention over who’s guilty, who’s worthy, and who’s simply taking focus away from “the good fight.” Perhaps then, all the world will take fewer “hits” from wars that “mark” all of us down as victims, either wounded or dead. And “one-sided history” can become fuller, leading to better understanding of others and of history, and heading us down the road to more inspiring, enjoyable, “elegant solutions” than simple, dead stone monuments.