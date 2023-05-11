Fox News one day last week tried to take Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine to task. It seems that the senator, who has long favored various green energy projects, simultaneously accepted contributions from Virginia energy giant Dominion while advocating for a wind turbine system off of Virginia’s coast in which Dominion has a vested interest.

After I read the online article, I reached an immediate conclusion: there’s no “there” there. Kaine accepts money from Dominion Energy for his campaign war chest and for his political action committee for two reasons: he is a senator, and Dominion is a massive corporation that desires to have political clout at its disposal.

Now, for the record, I’m not particularly a supporter of Sen. Kaine. On major political issues he and I usually land on opposite ends of the question. Nor am I a great enthusiast for wind energy. While I think it’s cool technology, I’ve never been convinced that giant windmills will provide as great a return on investment, or ever produce as much energy, as proponents claim.

So I think I can say dispassionately that (unless more has come to light between my typing these words and you reading them) this is all pretty thin as evidence of political corruption goes. Consider that there’s no hint that Kaine has ever changed his positions on green energy as a result of cashing Dominion checks. The senator has always struck me as a straight shooter and a principled man. The fact that I seldom agree with him doesn’t make him automatically corrupt in my mind. And Dominion, for what it’s worth, gives a lot of money to a lot of elected officials, representing both political parties. One might conclude that they have to, if they are going to engage in the commerce of energy in today’s world.

So instead of craning our necks to find something shady in the relationship between Sen. Kaine and Dominion, I say we ask another, more important question: is there a flaw in the whole system? Why exactly does Dominion feel it necessary to make such political contributions in the first place?

The answer, it seems to me, is simple: the government has way too many goodies to distribute. While I see no hint of anything illegal in this case, the truth is (and I hate to disillusion any naïve readers out there) there is plenty of influence peddling, shady dealing and outright bribery elsewhere in the great game of politics. Because government has been empowered (and not against the will of the politicians, I hasten to add!) to pick winners and losers in remarkable ways.

Almost 10 years ago I made this provocative statement on this page: the bigger we allow government to get, the more corruption will follow. Because the stakes will grow as the reach of government does.

I wrote “imagine a government that willingly limited its scope …bribery, influence peddling, and other corruption would certainly be possible, but would be limited by the fact that there would be less to sell. Or consider this: who is more likely to be tempted by a bribe: a senator, or the local dogcatcher? The mayor of Chicago, or of Vinton?

“… we show little apparent interest in limiting the influence of government officials. A government empowered to solve all our problems, to make our decisions for us, is one given greater potential to abuse power. A government that often says ‘that’s not our business’ is less prone to corruption. Eventually, we get the government we desire.”

So instead of pointing fingers at Tim Kaine and Dominion Energy for playing the game as we’ve allowed the rules to develop, maybe we should ask how we can better separate money and political power. I don’t pretend to have a perfect answer to this question. Maybe one doesn’t exist. After all, political influence peddling was in force long before wind turbines were ever developed.

Let’s leave the last word to James Madison from Federalist No. 51: “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself. A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.”