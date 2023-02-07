I saw the awful police beatings of Rodney King in 1991 after a traffic chase. The white police officers were acquitted and days of deadly riots followed in Los Angeles. I saw the video killing of George Floyd and the worldwide protests and demonstrations that followed. The list of these police video killings of young Black men is long. When will it end? Will it ever end? Should we even put on a veneer of pretending that we want these police killings of Black men to end?

Why can’t the killings of Black young men that started 400 years ago with slave catchers be ended similar to the 20-year American war in Afghanistan? One day, President Joe Biden simply said: “I don’t care. I want all our troops to come home now!” Some wanted a gradual withdrawal and for Biden to take another year or two to end the war. Joe Biden and America had had enough. The longest war ended and the troops came home.

Tyre Nichols’ mom could not even watch the whole three minutes of the video. It is that sickening. When the news came out that the video would be released to the public, I did not want to watch it. I had a knot in my stomach. I did not want to see it because I work every day to protect my soul, which is the candle that is in the crucible of my life. If it is blown out, I am dead. The brutal Nichols video could dim if not kill my soul candle and yours too. This is why I avoid seeing vile videos because you cannot unsee them. Therein lies the dilemma. I have been a news junkie since I was 6 years old.

The long-awaited video was finally showing. I watched the first 45 seconds. I saw the darkness, the moaning, the wounded Tyre Nichols, flailing and pleading: “What have I done wrong?” The urgent, highly charged commands from the cops as he lay there in the dark of flashing lights. Nichols was a wounded, desperate, helpless animal. There was three minutes of this horrific agony. What human being would be able to watch three minutes of this horror and inhumanity? After three minutes of watching this, are we going to go to work, laugh, eat, clutch the Bible and still think we are entirely a good people as a collective? What kind of people and society produced the horrific video I was seeing? I switched TV channels. Every news channel had the video playing. “What is wrong with us?” I kept asking no one in particular. I was upset. What I was seeing was troubling me.

Why did Tyre Nichols cry for his mother? So did George Floyd cry for his mother when he knew he was going to die as the white police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine full minutes. Nichols knew he was only 89 yards from his mother’s house. He knew he was going to die. The desperate thought of his mother was soothing at that moment of deep pain and suffering the Black cops without mercy were inflicting on him.

During these horrific incidents of white or Black cops killing young Black men, there are always arguments. The video does not show what the victim did before to provoke the officers. Often there is nothing that deserves the deadly beating or shooting. But we want to feel good about our police officers. What Tyre Nichols’ tragedy is uncovering about all of us as a society is that we are and can be deeply flawed. The police body cam shows what horrific things the Black police officers did to Nichols as he lay there helpless.

But the wider video image shows there was a large number of officials at the incident site — police, emergency vehicles, EMTs, firefighters, ambulances — as Nichols lay propped up against a car, dying. I keep asking: why didn’t anyone do anything to help a wounded dying man? No one held Nichols in their arms. No one asked to get him a drink of water. No one showed mercy or kindness. Call an ambulance. Maybe call his mother to sooth Nichols in his wounded dying moments? Did the police officers even know where Nichols lived? We are the most developed country, but what have we as individuals become? Have we become tyrants of just yet another million viewers of a viral pornography of violence video that is Tyre Nichols’ death? Now we will all go back to our phones and swipe on TikTok for another viral video that satisfies our craving for dopamine. We will do exactly nothing.