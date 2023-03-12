Over the past few weeks there have been several letters to the editor regarding Williamson Road and what is going on with the “road.”

After having read these letters and their leanings, I, as the executive director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association, wanted to set the record straight regarding our position and talk about what is really motivating the conversations, plans and grant proposals for Williamson Road — it’s all about safety.

As has been documented, over the past five years, and now six years, there have been an average of 100 vehicular crashes per year, or 500 in five years, with several being of severe injury and one vehicle fatality. In this same period there have been 13 pedestrian crashes with five with visible injuries, two with severe injuries and six fatalities. These results indicate that when a pedestrian is involved in an accident it is more likely to result in a serious or fatal injury. One crash, one injury, one fatality is clearly one too many — and we have had more than 500 in six years. The problem is plain and simple — no ease of travel for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs and vehicles.

It IS about safety.

And it’s not just roadway issues that cause these incidents, but the lack of sidewalks as well. I share a recent accident which occurred wherein the pedestrian was using a mobility scooter and was struck while traveling along the edge of Williamson Road. The lack of sidewalks along this section of Williamson Road provided no other traverse-way except via the side of the road. This accident occurred through no unsafe driving of the vehicle, but rather because there were no sidewalks and no extra designated space for pedestrian travel. This crash resulted in a pedestrian fatality. Unfortunately this scenario has played out several times on Williamson Road — not always a fatality, but always an injury. Simply put, there is no easy thoroughfare for pedestrians, whether on one side of the road, or even in crossing the road.

It IS about safety.

We are many who share the Williamson Road roadway. The area wants to serve its residents, its neighbors, as well as those who travel up and down the road who come to shop. We want to support our businesses and we want to attract and grow more. We want to invite cyclists and residents to enjoy and use the sidewalks and roadway. To do this we must take steps to make the greater Williamson Road as safe as we can. What we do know for sure is that what we currently have is not working so we need to take the steps to make it work, make it better, make it safer.

The proposal that seems to have some up in arms is concerned with providing sidewalks on both sides of the road, completion of curbs and bike lanes on both sides of the road and one lane traveling in each direction with a shared center turning lane. Those against this proposal say that this will slow traffic down and deter people from traveling the road. I, and others, beg to disagree, as it has been shown on a similar project that was built on Brandon Avenue: after-studies showed that traffic was slowed at most by 4 mph, hardly anything that should merit a disagreement.

Further, those who have argued against this proposal have offered as a total alternative a widening of the sidewalk on one side of the road for pedestrians and/or bikers which in and of itself is nice but how does that help people in whatever mode of transportation they are using get safely from one side of the road to the other?

I understand that people are afraid and leery of change and what they don’t know. But I ask that people be patient. What we are proposing may need to ultimately take the form of a several-year project, as what needs to be accomplished may need to be broken down into pieces since the overall project is huge. What we are proposing, if accepted by VDOT for funding, also includes several (emphasis on “several”) neighborhood and citizen conversations. Again, I ask for patience and an open mind for discussions and the greater picture beyond just oneself.

Williamson Road is a great road. It’s up to us to help make it as safe as possible, and to do that also means change, updates and some re-do. The road and its businesses are not what they were 50-60 years ago anymore but we can certainly work together to make the next 50-60 years and beyond better (and safer) than it ever was.