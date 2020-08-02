Connelly: Big job, small man

By William F. Connelly, Jr.
Connelly is the John K. Boardman Politics Professor Emeritus at Washington and Lee University where he taught American Politics and Political Thought.
Mount Rushmore dwarfed Donald Trump.
Trump recently compared himself (favorably!) to Abraham Lincoln, our greatest president, who led us successfully through our greatest crisis. “They always said Lincoln – nobody got treated worse than Lincoln. I believe I am treated worse.” Trump even claimed, at one point, that his poll numbers were better than Lincoln’s, though polling did not exist in the 1860s. Trump, master of the photo op, not long ago went so far as to co-opt the Lincoln Memorial for a Fox News interview. On TV, this self-pitying, prevaricating president looked pathetic sitting at the feet of the stately marble statue of Honest Abe.
Trump looked small, just as he did recently holding up the Bible during his Lafayette Square stunt.
Let’s compare these two presidents.
As a young man, Abraham Lincoln was preparing himself for the presidency, unlike the current White House occupant whose cossetted upbringing included $100M from his father so he could become a “billionaire.”
We know Abe was preparing himself for the presidency — though surely he did not know at the time that he would become president — because we have his 1838 speech before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Illinois. In this speech, a young Lincoln addressed the problem of American statesmanship, including the need for and the danger of statesmanship in a democratic republic.
The problem of democratic statesmanship, Lincoln noted, is that inevitably ambitious men who are of “the family of the lion, or the tribe of the eagle” will arise during times of crisis. Such men will fulfill their ambition, Lincoln intoned, whether by “freeing slaves or enslaving free men.” Prescient. He wasn’t talking about the little man in the White House today. He was talking about the colossus elected president in 1860. The man who truly made America great.
In his Lyceum address, Lincoln explains the virtues and defects of our laws and Constitution. Our Constitution is proscriptive, not prescriptive. It creates limited government to promote liberty. It does not prescribe a way of life. For example, it does not promote a national religion. Rather, it protects a diversity of ways of life – pluralism – as James Madison, the Father of our Constitution, outlined in the Federalist Papers. Madisonian pluralism, of course, explains the abiding cacophony, including dissent, in our politics, at once both its virtue and its defect.
If the end of government is liberty, diversity, pluralism, individualism, does that mean, Lincoln asks, that our only public interest is the protection of selfish private pursuits? Or is our common good the promotion of equal rights for all, excluding no one, silencing no one? Our First Amendment freedoms all matter, Lincoln understood, including freedom of speech, assembly, and public protest.
Yet Lincoln warned us, in that 1838 speech, about the dangers of demagoguery, disregard for law, and the “mobocratic spirit” at times of crisis. Lincoln cautioned us that at such times men of vaunting ambition would challenge our commitment to the rule of law under our written Constitution, a document Lincoln read and revered.
In contrast, Trump’s many pronouncements proclaiming his purportedly unfettered executive authority make self-evident the man has never even read the Constitution.
In 1838, Lincoln urged us to defend ourselves against demagoguery and mobocracy by embracing “a reverence for the Constitution and laws.” Later, in 1863 at Gettysburg, Lincoln gave us a political prayer designed to promote the requisite reverence for the Constitution and the rule of law. The Gettysburg Address reminds us that our nation was “conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.” That national prayer (as important in our national liturgy as Thomas Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence) is etched in marble on the walls of the Lincoln Memorial, the very monument Trump besmirched with his Fox News interview.
In both speeches, as with his First Inaugural, Lincoln constantly appealed to the “better angels of our nature,” striving to promote consensus, not trying to divide us, as Trump has done – and as Trump will try to do during this election year.
We can see the difference between Lincoln and Trump in their eyes. In Lafayette Square, Trump looked like a frightened child holding up that Bible. Sad. At the Lincoln Memorial, one can see the look of eternity in the eyes of Abraham Lincoln. Jimmy Stewart, as (newly elected everyman) Senator Jefferson Smith, in the movie Mr. Smith Goes to Washington, saw that look of eternity when he visited, late at night, the Lincoln Memorial to pay his respects to our greatest president. Jimmy Stewart, fortunately, did not bump into Trump that night.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!