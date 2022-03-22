Crowley: Still in search of a better balance of opinions

I was initially somewhat apprehensive with the recent announcement in the Times concerning the forthcoming changes to the Editorial/Opinion page, especially considering the preponderance of “guest editorials” lately from decidedly liberal papers such as the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star.

However, when I actually saw an editorial piece included from the (gasp) Wall Street Journal, my faith in humanity — and the Times — was (somewhat) restored.

However, now that you’ve taken steps to somewhat balance the political/social equation, how about casting your editorial net a little further and rid your readers of the three “writers” who infest the paper much more than is necessary and palatable.

George Bush had his “Axis of Evil” — the Times has its own “Axis of Drivel.” Of course, I’m referring to Dan Casey, Betsy Biesenbach and Leonard Pitts.

Casey’s pathological hatred of anything/anybody remotely related to Republicans has become repetitious and tiring. When Trump was in office, we read nothing but contempt concerning the president.

Now that a Democrat is in office Casey’s bile and scorn has mysteriously been redirected to the state level where we have a Republican governor and house; apparently the nation is now in safe hands with “Uncle Joe” in charge and Dan can safely switch his acute political insight to straighten us all out on state matters.

In addition, Casey’s juvenile 1960s obsession with making sure everyone has access to marijuana is unseemly and potentially dangerous and has no place in what I assume is purported to be a family newspaper.

Biesenbach’s recent lecture on how all those white male Neanderthals should behave in today’s “woke” society was particularly galling and simply a particularly insipid regurgitation of the hectoring we’ve received from far more talented authors/researchers. I’d advise her to stick to her saccharine Cornershot blurbs which (thankfully) usually appear at the bottom of a page.

The continued presence of Leonard Pitts as a regular columnist in the Times should be — and is — simply a disgrace. He is, without a doubt, the most virulent racist writer being published today. In one of his most recent columns titled “Is America Racist? Look at the Evidence,” his conclusion is (obviously) “Of course, it’s a racist country. Obviously, and by every meaningful measure.” Pitts recently even focused on racism in the Ukrainian crisis. However, on a vacation trip to Canada he was relieved to find that, in his brief stay, Canadians were not racist at all!

In my opinion, if Pitts were to move there (which wouldn’t be a bad thing), he would quickly discover racists and racism on every corner since if you believe a certain thing is true you’ll find evidence to back you up — much like the newcomer in town who asks his neighbor, “hey, what are people like here?” and receives the response, “what were the people like where you were before?”; “well, they were really pretty unfriendly”; “well, you’ll find they’re pretty unfriendly here, too.”

Editor’s note: Roanoke Times metro columnist Dan Casey’s thrice-weekly column does not appear in the Roanoke Times opinion pages. Betsy Biesenbach has occasionally contributed commentary to the these pages, but is not a regular opinion columnist.

Crowley is a retired college administrator living in Roanoke.