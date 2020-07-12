Cutler: Putin used Facebook for Trump

By Rupert Cutler
Remember Donald Trump saying he believes it was Ukraine — not Russia — that meddled in the 2016 election because Russian President Vladimir Putin “told me”? Even Trump’s biggest fans on Capitol Hill don’t believe that whopper. The facts say otherwise.
John Cornyn and Tom Cotton usually are cheerleaders for President Trump. According to the Texas Observer, Cornyn, the senior senator from Texas “has proved to be an immutable Trump ally (and) eagerly took on the role of a top Trump surrogate during impeachment proceedings.” Jeffrey Toobin, in The New Yorker, quotes Stephen Bannon, once Trump’s top strategist, as describing Cotton, the junior senator from Arkansas, as “the one most supportive of us (the Trump campaign), up front and behind the scenes, from the beginning.”
But Cornyn and Cotton (and every other committee member, Republican and Democrat alike) signed the April 21 report by the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence confirming that Russia and not Ukraine used social media “big time” to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election.
A little dissonance in the Trump Fan Club? Dare we hope that “the truth always comes out in the end”?
The latest Senate Intelligence Committee installment examines the sources, tradecraft, and analytic work behind the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment that determined Russia conducted an unprecedented, multi-faceted campaign to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
In summary, here’s its conclusion: The St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) sought to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election with an information warfare campaign directed by Vladimir Putin that harmed Hillary Clinton’s chances of success and supported Donald Trump. The Committee found that IRA social media activity was overtly and almost invariably supportive of then-candidate Trump, and to the detriment of Secretary Clinton’s campaign.
The Putin-led campaign included the posting of thousands of false, misleading and socially divisive messages--month after month throughout the presidential campaign--on platforms read by millions of Americans every day, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Google, Reddit, Tumblr and LinkedIn. Among its goals was the undermining of confidence in the reporting by the so-called “mainstream” news media such as this newspaper you’re reading.
IRA operations to support Trump also involved activities inside the United States:
“IRA operatives were able to organize and execute a series of coordinated political rallies titled ‘Florida Goes Trump,’ using the Facebook group ‘Being Patriotic,’ the Twitter account @March_for_Trump, and other fabricated social media personas. Masquerading as Americans, IRA operatives communicated with Trump Campaign staff, purchased advertisements promoting these rallies on Facebook and Instagram, contact grassroots supporters of then-candidate Trump, solicited U.S. citizens to participate in these events, and even paid select participants to portray Hillary Clinton imprisoned in a cage that had been constructed on a flatbed truck for this purpose.”
Virginia’s own Mark Warner is vice chairman of the committee. He contributed a personal statement printed at the end of the April 21 report that, as his constituents, I think we should read and appreciate:
“The (Intelligence Community Assessment) summarizing intelligence concerning the 2016 election represented the kind of unbiased and professional work we expect and require from the Intelligence Community. The ICA correctly found the Russians interfered in our 2016 election to hurt Secretary Clinton and help the candidacy of Donald Trump. Our review of the highly classified ICA and underlying intelligence found that this and other conclusions were well-supported. “There is certainly no reason to doubt that the Russians’ success in 2016 is leading them to try again in 2020 and we must not be caught unprepared.”
The Putin-directed disinformation campaign on social media to support Donald Trump is being cranked up again to try to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “With the 2020 presidential election approaching,” the Senate committee report concludes, “it’s more important than ever that we remain vigilant against the threat of interference from hostile foreign actors.”
Or, as Darren Linvill, a Clemson University communications professor quoted in the committee report, puts it, “there’s been too much focus on Russian interference in our election. It’s much more than that. It’s interference in our society, in our culture, in our political conversation.”
Cutler was an assistant secretary of agriculture in the Carter Administration and is a former member of Roanoke City Council. He lives in Roanoke.