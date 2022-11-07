Domalski: Actually, defense spending is not excessive

I read with interest the opinion piece by Robert Weissman (“Bloated Pentagon demands scrutiny,” Sept. 18). By the time I reached the end, I realized the argument he provided — that U.S. defense spending needs to be reduced — simply could not go unchallenged. He did not tell a complete story. On a topic as important as national defense, an informed citizenry needs to know the full story regarding defense spending.

First, the timing of this article could not be more absurd. As anyone who pays even moderate attention to world events knows, we are living in a very dangerous time. The use of nuclear weapons by one of our longtime adversaries, Russia, is even being mentioned. And let’s not forget other adversaries, Iran and North Korea, which are actively developing and testing nuclear weapons. China is also in the process of substantially increasing its military capabilities. The United States, as the recognized leader of the free world, simply must be prepared to back up its diplomatic and humanitarian initiatives with military strength if needed.

Then there is the U.S. Constitution to consider. Its opening paragraph states that one of its primary purposes is to “provide for the common defense.” Obviously, protecting the country and its citizens was something the authors wanted to emphasize.

So what about U.S. defense spending, per se? Weissman states that “the U.S. spends far too much on the Pentagon” and that for the next fiscal year “the Biden administration requested an increase to more than $800 billion.” I am sure everyone would agree that $800 billion is, indeed, a big number. But does everyone know that defense spending amounts to only a small fraction of total U.S. government spending? For fiscal year 2021, the U.S. spent $754 billion on defense. This amounted to only 11% of total spending. By comparison, spending on Social Security amounted to $1.1 trillion, which was 17% of total spending and 50% more than defense.

Weissman also states that “U.S. military spending is more than the next nine countries combined ... and 12 times the amount Russia spends.” I wonder if he realizes that the U.S. military is an all-voluntary force and in order to attract that force, they must be paid. Further, they must be paid at least somewhat comparably to what other professions in the U.S. economy get paid. This need for comparable pay is why “military personnel,” as it is known in defense budgeting, is the second largest of its seven major categories and accounts for 23% of the total budget. I doubt if Russia needs to pay its soldiers as much.

In order to show that U.S. military personnel are not overpaid, consider the following. For the military, pay ranges from about $22,000 per year for the lowest enlisted person to $203,700 for the highest ranked general officer. In the U.S. economy, average annual wages for workers range from about $15,000 for a minimum-wage worker, to $69,700 for truck drivers, to $198,190 for airline pilots, to $400,000-plus for specialist doctors. As can be seen, military pay fits fully within this range.

When Weissman started discussing how “the Pentagon squanders tens of billions on overpriced contractors” and how “one spare parts maker reports a 3,800% profit level,” my interest increased. Of course, he did not identify this contractor, nor do I have any idea which company it might be. I can say with absolute certainty, however, that it was not ITT Night Vision (now part of Elbit Systems of America), which is located in north Roanoke County. I worked there for 17.5 years, and during that time I saw substantial price drops for all of the various pieces of night vision equipment the company made. These price reductions were the result of government civilian and military officials who insisted that contracts be awarded based on one key concept — competition. (Just like in the private economy.) Every contract ITT won while I worked there was highly competitive. I can assure everyone, there were no 3,800% profit levels in any of these contracts.

As the highly respected, 1970s radio broadcaster, Paul Harvey, said at the end of each of his broadcasts: “And now you know the rest of the story.” Regarding U.S. defense spending, knowing the full story is very important. Yes, providing national defense has a cost, but if we want to continue living as a free people in a free country it is a price all citizens must be willing to pay.