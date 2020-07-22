Ehrich: Where's the urgency?

By Roger Ehrich
Ehrich is Professor Emeritus of Computer Science at Virginia Tech.
In World War II when London was subject to nightly air raids, the government asked citizens to turn off all lights at night, since a single light could target an air attack on the city. The British complied and formed a united community in order to save their city. In order to save our country, it is urgent that we unite as the British did in wartime, for the COVID pandemic is out of control in the U.S. and we have few alternatives.
The COVID-19 virus has been expanding rapidly in the U.S. and we have been unsuccessful in dealing with the infection. Although there are important control measures that are inexpensive, readily available and accessible to anyone, it requires a communitywide resolve and discipline on the part of the American people to take steps to counter the infection. This is a plea to American citizens to respond to defeat this growing infestation, much as the British responded to the air attacks in WWII.
Where’s the urgency?
Here’s the hard truth: without an effective, universally administered vaccine which minimally is months away and may never happen, COVID-19 is not going away. There is no national strategy to manage the pandemic, there are no drugs to control it, our medical infrastructure is stressed to its limits, and fear and danger are preventing return to normal social and economic life.
Most new infections are initiated by particles from the mouth and nose of an already infected person. Even loud speaking can infect others; personal danger rises with closeness and length of contact. Released indoors, the virus spreads quickly and persists for hours, depending on air movement and particle size. Bars, restaurants, gyms and choral groups are examples of especially dangerous environments for the spread of the virus. Often infected people are unaware that they are infecting others or may not realize that they themselves are infected.
Social distancing is the most important control mechanism we have. If that is not possible, wearing masks is the next most effective way to reduce the chance of transmitting infection because the fibers trap particles that carry the virus. We can make substantial progress by wearing masks, but only if everybody in the national community participates. There are countless examples where even a single infection has spread rapidly to many people.
Social media is replete with debates about mask effectiveness, with some claiming masks are either ineffective or legally unenforceable. This is in marked contrast to many other countries where people have generally been compliant in distancing and wearing face coverings to protect their community.
Governors have expansive powers to order measures to protect public health, but many are hesitant to act until infections are pervasive and medical facilities and personnel are overwhelmed. Without decisive action, the infections continue their exponential growth. The problem with delaying actions is that in many cases symptoms from current infections will take several weeks to emerge. Measures taken today may not be effective until weeks later. For this reason, action is urgent even when local infection rates seem under control. Infections are brutal, and according to the CDC, 57% of those being infected are under the age of 50. While the death rate of those under 50 is low, the death rate among those infected over 75 has been 25% nationally.
Many European and Asian countries have been far more successful at battling COVID-19. How? They recognized the seriousness early, created national strategies, took quick action, and followed the advice of their scientists. Why is America so lax, so insubordinate, so obstinate?
According to the Johns Hopkins dashboard, the daily infection rate in the U.S. as I write is 44 times that of Germany. However, their death rate is now close to zero, so we know that the virus can be contained. While the Europeans are cautiously engaged in reopening, we are gripped with increasing fear that is damaging our efforts to open schools, businesses, hospitality and travel.
In order to get back to normal so we can socialize and open businesses without fear, we have to get rid of the virus and keep it out. In the absence of a vaccine, we can do this only if we agree to work together as a united community. People must assume a level of urgency never before needed by everyone alive today to contain this virus and minimize its enormous physical, emotional and economic destruction.
The techniques are easy to understand. Avoid closeness to other people, wear masks when that is not possible, practice hygiene like hand washing and disinfection, and avoid travel to infected destinations where others may not be practicing suitable caution. Our country is in great danger and needs us as never before.
