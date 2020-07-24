Fame: Let's stop projecting

By Tom Fame
Fame is a doctor who has practiced allergy medicine in Salem for 29 years, has a community project in Haiti since 1996, and is professed lay Secular Franciscan.
I want to talk in general terms about what I see as the basis of much of the troubles we’re witnessing in our world today. Not all, but most of what is happening, I believe, is from people acting on projection rather than personal introspection.
First, let’s define projection. In its psychological usage, projection is when a person, or group of people project their own troubles, shortfalls, or emotions onto another person, group of people, or institutions. It’s a way for the ego to protect itself from unconscious impulses or qualities by denying their existence within those individuals. They will create a straw man, something or someone outside themselves, onto which they place blame for their problems and then attack it.
The script goes something like this. “I’m unhappy or in a bad situation, and it’s because of society, a personal trait others dislike, our leaders, or past historical events or figures long since past. Only when I get rid of those straw men, then the world will be right and just, and my life will be good.”
Also, since people believe they are battling evil itself, it doesn’t matter what means they use to attack it. I mean, evil has to be defeated, so once I define this straw man as evil, I am righteous in my own anger, cruelty, mean-spiritedness, and violent actions or words.
The problem with this is that the evil they’re fighting is not outside any of us. It’s not in history long gone, another person or leader or group. The evil is within each of our hearts; it’s inside each one of us, including the author who is writing this to you.
Another way of saying this is that the battle is not against something outside us, but must be fought first of all within ourselves. That’s where personal introspection comes into play.
Before we start attacking these outside straw men, each of us needs to look inside ourselves. What do you see? Do you follow all the laws of man and God? Do you harbor hatred or anger towards other people? How have you dealt with relationships in your life – marriage, children, or friends? Have you been hurt in your life, and now you’re trying to ease that pain by projecting it onto something outside yourself? Will that really work in the long run? Will erasing history, shouting, burning, and looting in the streets make your life, your situation, or anyone’s life better? Or will it just pass on and create more evil in the world?
You see, with projection evil is passed on, and the Evil One wins. Also, dictators and unjust leaders like to manipulate people by stirring up projection so as to control you. Do you want to be controlled like this? With personal introspection, we can make the world better by first working to make ourselves better – less violent, etc. This usually takes the help of a higher power – dare we say God?
So, evil is not outside us but within each of us. We do not defeat evil by becoming evil, but by transforming it from within. When confronted with hardships or evil, we have two choices. Either we transmit it, or transform it. Before we transmit evil, before we complain about the splinter in our neighbor’s eye, let’s all remove the plank from our own eye.
