Ferguson: Man-made potholes

By Mike Ferguson
Ferguson is a retired lawyer in Roanoke.
Yes, this space is supposed to be used for weighty, important matters such as the pandemic, racism, the upcoming elections, etc. However please permit me to vent about an ongoing irritant, “Man-Made Potholes.” We seem to be blessed with pretty good roads around here. There is a lot of repaving maintenance performed each year, so it appears that some of our tax dollars are being well spent. It is a pleasure to drive down a newly paved smooth road at 35 MPH, or whatever the limit is (plus 5 MPH of course), the asphalt is steamroller level and even and all is right in the world, when suddenly “BAM!” you hit a manhole cover that is 1 ½ to 3 inches below the road surface, the steering wheel jerks, the shocks bottom out, your jaw drops and your brain rattles, as you try to continue in a straight line. Man, the tire and alignment shops must love it.
The roads and streets are owned by our local, or state governments, that means we citizens, in effect, own them, taxes pay to build and maintain them, yet we have to allow utility companies to dig them up,to install their essential, indispensable lines, or pipes.
Presumably each utility has a contractual obligation, with the governmental entity that owns the roadway, to repair the surface once the installation is complete. Generally speaking the Water Authority, Gas Company and APCO do a good job repairing their work sites. Raising the manhole covers up to road surface level can be done as is attested to by many of the seamless repairs. Yet there are some less than satisfactory results. We have enough potholes occurring naturally without adding the utility companies’ manholes.
Now that brings us to the major culprit, the repaving companies. They put down that smooth ribbon of asphalt, but leave the manhole covers at their previous level below the new surface, which usually is about 2 inches thick.
It is apparent that the technology is available to correct this and leave an even, no hole thoroughfare. Inspectors should insist on this result before approving the repave and allowing payment. If a home owner has a driveway paved, or repaved, the contractor would not be paid if there was such a hole. Thanks for letting me vent, think of this rant the next time you hit a man made pothole.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!