First: The weakest link in the living chain of life

By Fred First
First is a lifelong biology-watcher, naturalist, essayist and speaker. He lives in Floyd County.
We should suffer no illusions that nature bats last, and once on the other side of the COVID-19 wake-up call, we’d best be looking at what other previously unexamined threats our house-of-cards socio-economic scaffolding might suffer that could bring our precarious civilization down around our ears.
We are witnessing how, in our human-centric economic eco-system, all parts are tied together with every other part in a web of dependencies. If one rare earth or workforce (like meatpackers) or machine-part weakest-link becomes unavailable, the processes downstream come to a halt. Everything is attached to everything else. That is what ecology teaches us.
Even the smallest links matter in ways we come to know best — and to our great dismay — when they disappear and it is too late to call them back.
Two seemingly trivial groups of players in this interlocking puzzle called nature are the insects and fresh-water mussels. As their fate is determined, so perhaps is that of homo not-so-sapiens.
The “great insect die-off” you have surely heard about — recently visible in these pages and well documented regarding the plight of honeybees. But the collapse of this most abundant group of Animalia is far, far more extensive and consequential than the essential service of almond pollination. And take note: the causes of the insect apocalypse are habitat loss, climate change, pesticide use and the pressures of increasing human numbers and needs.
What fewer people know or yet care about is that fresh-water mussels of creeks and rivers and lakes are dying all around the world. These mollusks are not cuddly — and yet the fate of these “living rocks” should matter to us. Like the collapse of insects, these backbone-less uncharismatic creatures are our canary in the coal mine for the health of aquatic ecosystems.
North America is home to one third of the world’s freshwater mussel species. Increasingly over the past decades, there have been declines in 70% of U.S. species due to known threats from pollution, impoundment and other man-made stressors or competition with invasive zebra mussels.
Where they thrive, freshwater mussels filter billions of gallons of U.S. drinking waters, mitigating pollution and clearing biomass and sediment, adding carbon and nitrogen to the stream beds. Fishing is good in waters where mussels do well.
Now new, unrelated and unexplained die-offs are happening from the much-studied Clinch River near Abingdon to waters in Spain and Sweden. European countries have reported up to 90% declines in some mussel populations.
Even in remote and protected waterways; even in the absence of toxic spills, parasites, bacteria or other pathogens, mussel species are becoming threatened or going extinct at an alarming rate in collapses from Washington state to Oklahoma to Wisconsin. We don’t know why.
We do know that as filter feeders, their precarious survival-in-place depends on what’s in the water. And in the process of cleaning our waters for us, they are dying.
Why? Stress from warmer water. From logging. Nutrient overload. Agricultural run-off. Viruses yet undiscovered. The disappearance of specific life-cycle fish hosts for their larvae. All — or none — of the above?
What we know is that we are the only Earth species that alters its environment to maximize its own profit and comfort. And we are the only one that can predict and reverse the decline and death of other species — maples and elephants, insects and mussels — with whom our lives are inextricably connected. Do we have the will to do this thing in our own best interest?