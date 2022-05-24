Fizer: In consideration of constitutional 'rights'

Webster’s defines “constitution” as the “basic principles and laws of a nation, state or social group that determines the powers and duties of the government and guarantees certain rights to its citizens.”

The U.S. Constitution was adopted Sept. 17, 1787, by the Constitutional Convention, detailing the rules and regulations by which the federal government was to operate. It is not a state constitution nor does it specify the operations of individual states.

The Constitution had to be ratified by nine of the 13 states before it was the official governing document of the new United States. Delaware was the first to ratify on Dec. 7, 1787. Though delegates from Virginia were instrumental in drafting both the Declaration of Independence and Constitution, Virginia and three others didn’t sign because they felt the Constitution did not sufficiently protect the rights of citizens.

On June 8, 1789, James Madison, chief author of the Bill of Rights, introduced the first 10 amendments before all states had ratified the document. As a result of the intolerable treatment by the British, all 10 amendments are prohibitions against federal government action against citizens. The U.S. Bill of Rights is based on Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, the 1689 English Bill of Rights, writings of the Enlightenment, and the 1215 Magna Carta, all of which are derived from Judeo-Christian principles. The Bill of Rights protects citizens by specifying what the federal government can’t do.

In relation to the current protests over the Supreme Court’s potential ruling on abortion, the term “abortion rights” is a misnomer, as abortion is not a constitutional or other documented “right.” The Supreme Court does not have the authority to ban or allow abortion, as it only interprets and rules on existing law. If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade it will not abolish or legalize abortion. The court is simply sending the previous ruling back to the individual states where it belongs according to the 10th Amendment — the most abused and misunderstood amendment after the First Amendment.

The 10th Amendment states: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.”

Word context matters. One must always read and understand the context and intent of the writer(s) at the time written. Otherwise, one will always come to the wrong conclusions. It’s no accident that the First Amendment prohibits the federal government from establishing a “state” religion and forcing its citizens to practice its religion as the British required of the colonists and as 20% of all countries do today, such as Iraq, Cambodia, Iran.

The First Amendment also does not prohibit “the free exercise thereof” of religion in any setting. The First Amendment does not prohibit practice of religion in public forums, such as ball games or schools. Public prayer was commonplace, as pictured on the 12th page of my Bedford High School yearbook, for more than 350 years, from 1607 until misguided court decisions of the 1960s. One doesn’t have to hide in a closet in fear of persecution or beheading to practice the religion of one’s choice as is the case in other countries around the world. Even atheists’ rights are guaranteed by the First Amendment.

The First Amendment also allows abortion and non-abortion advocates to “peaceably” assemble and “petition” (protest). However, all the noise and protests about abortion “rights” are to no avail:

1. There is no Constitutional “right” to abortion.

2. The Supreme Court has no authority to ban or allow abortion.

3. If Roe v. Wade is reversed, the court is simply sending the previous decision back to the states where it constitutionally belongs, without any change in abortion laws.

4. The news media follows the crowd like sheep to the slaughter, using the same “rights” verbiage with no understanding of the U.S. Constitution or the real issue.

5. Life must start at conception. If not, it has to start at some later time. What time is that and who decides the actual time of life? It’s certainly not a function of the Supreme Court.

I wonder what the abortion advocates’ moms’ views are on abortion?

William C. Fizer, originally from Bedford, is a Vietnam era veteran and founder of Roanoke-based Lodging Technology.