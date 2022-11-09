Fritz: Mustang makes a special connection with veterans’ program in Botetourt County

For New Freedom Farm in Botetourt County, taking in wild mustangs is part of our mission. I founded New Freedom Farm in 2016 to aid veterans and first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder, substance use, traumatic brain injury and other conditions by using the therapeutic activity of interacting with equines, farming and peer-to-peer support. The wild mustang program pairs a veteran with a wild mustang for gentling and training, using many different activities involving the horse as a partner on the ground.

In 2017, I volunteered with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to foster any mustang in need of a home, and became an ambassador for the bureau’s wild mustang adoption program. Through the Mustang Heritage TIP Program, New Freedom Farm has successfully incorporated the efforts of veterans at the farm in the progress of multiple mustangs these past several years.

On March 13, I received a call about a mustang in dire straits needing to be fostered. Unfortunately, her adopter failed her and the mustang was confiscated by the BLM. Without further question, I immediately connected my stock trailer and began driving the 366 miles to Pikeville, Tennessee, to pick up this starving mustang.

Upon arrival back at New Freedom Farm the next day, the care and rehabilitation of the new mare immediately became a team effort — veterans and volunteers working together around the clock to save her. She arrived with a Heinke Body Score of 1 out of 10. Our veterinarian, Blue Ridge Equine’s Dr. Marissa Bennett, assessed our newly arrived mare to develop a care plan. She was put on a special refeeding program comprised of select grain, supplements and reintroduction to quality hay.

To be able to approach and touch her for bloodwork and other aspects of her care, this mustang’s gentling process became an order of the highest priority. She was gentled slowly, consistently and continuously with 100% natural horsemanship methods. It is a credit to the veterans at New Freedom Farm that she was able to be haltered and handled sufficiently in time to permit the veterinary care she so desperately needed. The mare had parasites, and required special supplements as well as topical treatments for mange/rain rot. Credit to the mare for allowing the special bathing sessions necessary to alleviate this painful skin condition.

By April, this mustang was no longer just a foster animal at New Freedom Farm — I officially adopted her. Since that time, she has progressed to become “healthy as a horse.” She is even known to have taken care of getting the mail at New Freedom Farm! In addition, she has been busy healing the veterans who visit daily. Recently, she helped with a local news interview showcasing the extraordinary relationships that some of our veterans and mustangs have forged at the farm. Future plans include her participation in other therapeutic aspects of life at New Freedom Farm, including mobile visits to the homes veterans who are shut-ins.

Through our involvement in this mare’s urgent and intensive recovery, all the veterans and volunteers of New Freedom Farm fell in love with her and became forever connected to this sweet mustang. She was no longer just a number on a tag — she became “Ms. Jolene Bean,” named after Mr. Joseph Bean, a dedicated supporter of our country’s veterans and advocate for New Freedom Farm. Joe had passed away suddenly on March 9 of this year. It’s as if Ms. Jolene Bean came to us just when we needed her, to help in healing the loss of our friend.

The mustangs of New Freedom Farm have demonstrated time and again how they have helped with healing our heroes. Our program offers a no-barrier-to -entry equine-facilitated learning opportunity to all interested veterans, first responders and their families. These interactions foster improved physical, emotional and spiritual health, assisting individuals with reintegration into civilian life. Participants do not have to make an appointment; the farm is open to all veterans, first responders and their family members Tuesday through Saturday, year-round, and there is never a charge. The end goal is to empower individuals and help them heal by realizing the value of their efforts and contributions.

If you want to learn more, please go to www.newfreedomfarm.org.

Ms. Jolene Bean will look forward to seeing you.