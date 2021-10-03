Froggatt: Montgomery School Board chair’s attack on a parent volunteer deserves reprimand

It’s also worth noting that the former committee chair did not seek that position in the recent committee officer elections, but she was elected as the new vice chair. If her performance was as stated by Ms. Graham, then why did the committee entrust her with a similar position?

Ms. Franklin’s comments were followed by something that concerns me even further, which was the dead silence from the other three board members present at the meeting. Those members were Gunin Kiran (District A), a two-term member and former chair; Jamie Bond (District D), a four-term member; and Dana Partin (District C), a one-term member. Their inaction served to condone Ms. Graham’s actions.

The failure of these three board members to recognize the severity of Ms. Graham’s actions and the repercussions those actions could have for the school board and Montgomery County Public Schools is a failure to carry out their duties to protect the rights of their appointees and to shield the school board from a potential lawsuit. Their message to parents is “Volunteer at your own risk”.

In my view, the only way the school board could remedy this situation now would be to follow Ms. Franklin’s lead by publicly apologizing to the former committee chair and the other committee members. Furthermore, the school board should consider a censure of Ms. Graham and possible removal from the chair position for exposing the board and MCPS to unnecessary risk and liability. As I stated previously, Ms. Graham continues to misuse the chair position and should not be entrusted with that power.

Froggatt is a former vice chairwoman of the Montgomery County School Board.