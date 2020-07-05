By Emmeline Gasink and John W. Epling
Gasink is president of the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians and is a family physician in Newport News. Epling is a family physician in Roanoke and a member of the Virginia Academy of Family Physicians.
While overwhelming attention and health care resources are rightfully concentrated on slowing the spread of COVID-19, there is growing concern among physicians and public health officials regarding outbreaks of other dangerous infectious diseases, such as measles. Children have missed scheduled vaccine visits due to the ongoing pandemic, and as a result the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported falling vaccination rates across the country.
To prevent a rise of vaccine-preventable illnesses, families should continue to work with their physician to find solutions that will help their children to stay on the CDC-recommend vaccination schedule, such as resuming important wellness visits with their family physicians or scheduling alternative visits at the office for vaccines.
In mid-March, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing stay-at-home order, shutdown of nonessential businesses, and ban on elective procedures completely changed how we view essential activities. These precautions, while entirely necessary to slow the transmission of COVID-19, also resulted in suspending some physician visits in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.
An unintended consequence of these precautions has been a steep decline in vaccination rates for children of all ages, a concerning development that could have severe public health consequences as we slowly emerge from lockdown, including deadly outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.
In Virginia and across the country, vaccination rates are falling to potentially dangerous levels. In the Commonwealth, infant vaccination rates are down 30 percent and adolescent vaccination rates are down 76 percent. Across the country the situation is similar, with the CDC recently reporting that vaccination rates in some states have fallen to “alarming rates.”
In response to this troubling pattern, in late April, Governor Northam reminded the public of the importance of keeping children on the recommended vaccination schedule to prevent the outbreak of dangerous communicable diseases. He reaffirmed that in-person doctor visits are still essential and staying on the recommended vaccination schedule is critical to maintaining the safety of our communities.
Gov. Northam’s timely reminder came shortly after he signed into law House Bill 1090, a recently passed bill that gives the Virginia Department of Health the authority to align the state’s school vaccination schedule with evidence-based recommendations from the CDC. These new guidelines are a critical step in ensuring the health of Virginia’s children and that our communities remain safe from vaccine-preventable illness.
As family physicians, we recognize the importance of the caution that everyone is taking to protect the health of our children. However, even during these times, adhering to the recommended vaccination schedule is critical to public health. Families and their physicians must work together to develop strategies that allow them to stay on schedule.
Having a population with sufficient vaccination rates to maintain community-wide immunity is key to preventing the spread of infectious diseases. Health care resources are already being stretched to their limits by the coronavirus, and an outbreak of a disease like measles or mumps could further stress Virginia’s health care system.
To avoid a potential combined infectious disease outbreak and added public health crisis, parents should consult with their family physician to discuss the best course of action to ensure their child remains up to date on their vaccinations.
Family physicians and other child health providers across the state are taking all the necessary steps to ensure in-person visits are as safe as possible for both parents and children. Offices are disinfecting examination rooms between visits; staggering appointments and asking patients to wait in their car until a room is ready to minimize exposure to others; offering in-home visits and drive through vaccinations; and even setting up mobile vaccination stations in reclaimed ambulances. These precautions should provide peace of mind to parents and provide safe options to help maintain vaccination schedules.
Virginia has made great strides this year in bolstering our ability to safeguard our families against vaccine-preventable illnesses. Even in the face of COVID-19, we must continue this momentum and ensure as many children as possible remain on the CDC-recommended schedule for childhood vaccinations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.