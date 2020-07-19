Gibson: Where should the statues go?

By Bob Gibson
Where should Gens. Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson and their monumental steeds go if and when they are removed from their pedestals in downtown Charlottesville parks?
Should the Lee statue be placed in a museum, or a Civil War battlefield where the history of his life might be made available on site for tourists to gain a fuller understanding of his story?
Virginia’s new laws allowing localities to dispose of Confederate statues give cities and counties a number of options for what to do with discarded metal monuments.
In Charlottesville, the Lee and Jackson equestrian statues erected during the Jim Crow era of enforced segregation probably are mere months away from figuratively trotting out of town.
Virginia’s monuments to the Lost Cause heroes of the Confederate States of America are coming down in record numbers this year.
Many of Richmond’s Civil War monuments have fallen this month to crowds or been taken down on emergency orders by Mayor Levar Stoney.
State Sen. Creigh Deeds, a Democrat who has represented the Charlottesville area since 2001, favors moving the city’s equestrian statues to a Civil War battlefield in Virginia or elsewhere if they are being removed from the parks.
“The Gettysburg battlefield has the aura of a cemetery, given that many people died there, and the presence of so much statuary,” Deeds said. “Perhaps there are battlefields in Virginia, or elsewhere, that would want the statues.”
Del. Sally Hudson, a Charlottesville Democrat serving her first year in the House, sponsored successful legislation allowing the city to decide what to do with its statues, which had been protected from removal by state law until this year.
Hudson declined to suggest a home for the city’s statues when they are removed from their park pedestals.
“I think the historians, activists, and educators who built the movement that brought us to this decision point should continue steering,” she said. “They got us here and deserve to write the next chapter.”
Her bill creating the option to remove statues was rolled into the legislation that went into effect on July 1. It settled a years-long battle over Charlottesville’s previous decision to clear the generals from the parks, which had been fought over in the courts and in the streets.
All across Virginia, localities are wrestling with the surprisingly common international phenomenon of what to do with the bronze and marble figures of men no longer held in pedestal-high esteem.
Roanoke, Portsmouth, Norfolk and towns across the Old Dominion also are wrestling with what to do with former Confederate heroes.
A former mayor of the Southern Virginia town of Crewe, Greg Eanes, made and then quickly withdrew an offer for his economically hurting locality to welcome a Lee statue and others as a potentially lucrative tourism lure. The offer was withdrawn, he wrote, because Crewe residents feared “it will bring controversy, pain and vandalism to the area.”
Internationally, unwanted statues meet different fates. Ukraine has yanked down 1,300 statues of Vladimir Lenin the past five years, leaving one up in Odessa transformed into a stunning likeness of Darth Vader.
India offers one viable and legal option to a rude yank. New Delhi’s Coronation Park, where giant former English monarchs and viceroys sit quietly in stone and metal, is a model graveyard with no truly human remains.
The park filled with discarded statues for the past 55 years offers a glimpse of a possible humane solution to Virginia’s growing discarded Confederate statue problem. New Orleans took down some Civil War statues several years ago and still hasn’t found them a home as they sit privately in storage at a secret location.
India started moving its unwanted statuary reminders of British rule to an old New Delhi park in 1965, which was 28 years after the nation achieved independence from the British Empire and 54 years after English King George V was installed there as India’s ruler.
New Yorker writer and Columbia University journalism school Dean Steve Coll noted 20 days after Charlottesville’s deadly “Unite the Right” clashes in August of 2017 that a key difference between democracies and dictatorships “is that the constructing and revising of public spaces is not a propaganda opportunity for the ruler but a realm of democratic discourse, influenced by popular opinion and competitive electoral politics.”
“After the shock of Charlottesville, as many American cities, towns, and campuses have taken down statues of Confederate leaders and generals, or debated whether to do so, New Delhi’s example is perhaps a useful one,” Coll wrote.
Indian leaders initially placed signs to describe the historic figures set there in stone and bronze, but some of those markers remain blank and the forgotten statuary figures sit silently in states of slow disrepair, surrounded by trash and rubble.
Coll observed, “The original vision for the park, followed by its long neglect, had created an eerie, unintentional beauty; the place feels as mysterious as Stonehenge. New Delhi had not erased its imperial origins; it had collected painful symbols of it and then allowed their potency to dissolve.”
The land exists at battlefields across Virginia to take the generals leaving city parks and the metal statues of Confederate soldiers that stand guard in courthouse squares.
The question remains: who wants them and where can they best find final rest? That might not be as sticky as the next question: Who, or what, now belongs on pedestals, or at eye level, as public art?
Gibson is communications director and senior researcher at the University of Virginia’s Cooper Center for Public Service. The opinions expressed here are his own and not necessarily those of the Cooper Center.
