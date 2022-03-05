Grant: Disappointed in RIDE Solutions

I read the commentary written by Andrea Garland, director of RIDE Solutions. I was not familiar with RIDE Solutions and therefore I visited their website to learn of their organization and their mission.

I must say I was quite surprised, taken back and disappointed by RIDE Solutions’ decision to inject themselves and write an opinion of the tragic accident that occurred between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle on Lee Highway, U.S. 11 north of Troutville within Botetourt County. To my knowledge, only those involved were witnesses to this event and for anyone not present to write and render opinion of facts, circumstances and blame is beyond out of line. This is a tragic event, all involved were victims, and those living in the community know both families. I pray that peace, understanding and healing is felt and experienced with time by all directly involved.

The following commentary here has no application to the tragic accident and those families directly involved.

I was appalled that RIDE Solutions would learn of this tragic event and decide to use it to apparently promote their mission. Also, the RIDE Solutions director, apparently an expert reporter, would critique the writing of such a tragic event and criticize the wording used to report on the “facts.” The “facts”? The reporters and their articles are not qualified nor intending to reflect the facts. The report simply informs the reader the tragic event occurred. The facts and cause, I am sure, are still being evaluated and determined by qualified and trained law enforcement, fire/EMS and transportation experts, not reporters or RIDE Solutions.

“Traffic violence,” is that like gun violence? So a car, motorcycle or truck is violent? “…put the ownership of the incident on those who are accountable for it: the road designer and the driver.” “Victim-blaming often assumes the most vulnerable person involved caused the crash.” Give me a break!

“US Bicycle Route 76, which is a cross-country biking trail, that passes through Virginia’s Blue Ridge”; I’m sorry, it’s not, and far from being a trail. Someone decided to identify it as such to promote tourism and bicycling. It’s a highway that once was used by horse and buggy, carried supplies by Union and Confederate armies up the Shenandoah Valley and then used by the Model T, Model A, Thunderbird, Mustang, Ford box trucks and 18-wheelers. You should see it on a Sunday afternoon when Interstate 81 is blocked due to accidents. The “US Bicycle Route 76” becomes a four-lane interstate with cars, motorcycles, trucks, campers, motorhomes, 18-wheelers, bicycles and pedestrians, all going somewhere as fast as they can. It is no trail. It is a dangerous highway, like all roadways. The posted speed limit is not 40 mph, it’s 55 mph and I would guess the average speed vehicles are traveling is 65 mph Driving a cup car in the Daytona 500 is safer!

In my lifetime, I have driven an automobile approximately 350,000 miles, a motorcycle 150,000 miles. I have ridden a bicycle (road bike and mountain bike) thousands of miles touring, training and racing. Every time I operate my automobile, motorcycle, bicycle and enter the public roadway, I assume all risk and responsibility for my actions and others and assume the consequences. Revisit your driver education class; you do not have the right to operate a motor vehicle or bicycle on the public roadway, you have been given the privilege, and with it you accept the responsibility, for your actions and others. You acknowledge the risk and accept the consequences when things go wrong.

If RIDE Solutions is promoting and informing the general public that children and adults can travel freely without risk of harm and where no loss of life occurs on our roadways, you are doing the general public a disservice. Any time a pedestrian, bicyclist and motor vehicle operator enters the public roadway, it is serious business. I’m sorry, but if you desire a wonderful experience on your bicycle, enjoying the scenery, flowers, birds, trees, streams and clouds, I advise you to stay off and out of the public roadway.

I’m sorry, but the RIDE Solutions commentary chosen to be written by their director is not beneficial to any reader or respectful or considerate of the families tragically involved in any roadway accident where someone is injured, or worse.

Grant is a resident of Troutville who daily travels Virginia’s byways by means of automobile, truck, motorcycle, bicycle and afoot.