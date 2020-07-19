Hain: Was Trump really briefed about Russian bounty?

By Peter Hain
Hain is a retired CIA agent. He lives at Smith Mountain Lake.
Was President Trump briefed about the reported Russian bounty on U.S. forces in Afghanistan?
Anti-Trump media and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) think so. The president and senior intelligence officials deny it, claiming that Trump was not briefed because the report amounted to “unverified intelligence.”
News sources countered with: “Intelligence is almost always unverified. And the idea that a career government bureaucrat unilaterally decided to keep Trump out of the loop on the Russian bounty matter . . . isn’t credible.” Furthermore, the president allegedly refused to take action on the report so as not to sour his supposed cozy relationship with Vladimir Putin, and because the issue might complicate negotiations with the Taliban to end the war in Afghanistan.
Top level CIA and DNI officials present the presidential daily brief (PDB) both verbally and in writing. Since April 2017, the lead briefer has been a career intelligence analyst who has served in a wide range of national security positions for more than 30 years. She has a B.A. in Economics and International Affairs and is a distinguished graduate of the National War College, with an MS in National Security Strategy. She is often assisted by the CIA director, the DNI, and specialists as needed.
Not one to duck opportunities to inflict political damage, Speaker Pelosi pontificated: “This is as bad as it gets, and yet the president will not confront the Russians on this score, denies being briefed.” However, after intelligence officials informed Pelosi about the bounty report’s shaky sourcing, she ratcheted down her rhetoric, but petulantly claimed: President Trump “should have been verbally briefed” on the intelligence . . . the information “was in his presidential daily brief, but it wasn’t given to him verbally . . . that doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t have read that” [in the PDB]. A Pelosi spokesman later backtracked the Speaker’s statement about the bounty report being included in the written PDB, saying the media was her source for that claim.
The PDP undergoes intense scrutiny before going to the president. It reflects the intelligence community’s best assessment of issues after vetting by multiple senior analysts. The briefing format is not cast in concrete nor is it certain that all highlights will be covered. Given that the president is a busy man, the briefings focus on priority intelligence and do not lend themselves to lengthy evaluation of raw material or engaging in “who struck John” minutiae. What’s more, a scheduled 30-minute PDB might be cut short because of unforeseen interruptions.
Trump touched on the bounty report in his characteristic rambling fashion: “When you bring something into a president and I see many, many things – and I’m sure I don’t see many things that they don’t think rose to the occasion – this didn’t rise to the occasion. And from what I hear – and I hear it pretty good – the intelligence people, many of them don’t believe it at all.”
Raw intelligence, such as the bounty report, usually would be withheld from the president until it passed the “smell factor.” Meanwhile, the raw information could be debated throughout the intelligence community, and other governments consulted, but it would be pigeon-holed until all t’s were crossed and i’s dotted. No president would expect less.
So, when anti-Trump media and the sanctimonious Pelosi crowd melt down over this issue, the public would do well to consider whether their indignation is genuine or little more than shabby political gamesmanship prior to the November election.
