Hanna: Assessing the State of the Twitterverse

By Jeffery G. Hanna
Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.
“Devin Nunes can’t sue Twitter over statements by fake cow, judge rules.” That headline appeared on June 24, but the story might have been lost amid the avalanche of “breaking news” coverage about the coronavirus and the economy.
Other headlines on the topic were whimsical. “Twitter not liable in Devin Nunes’ beef with cow account, judge rules.” “Court Rules Devin Nunes Twitter Suit is Bullsht.”
The suit had been filed by Rep. Nunes of California and was heard by Henrico County Circuit Court Judge John Marshall. Nunes wanted Twitter held liable for allegedly defamatory posts by Devin Nunes’ Cow. He claimed the Tweets were ruining his reputation, so he sued but lost.
The lawsuit illustrated how far we’ve come since March 21, 2006. That’s when Jack Dorsey birthed Twitter with his historic message: “just setting up twittr” (sic). It was a “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” moment.
I joined Twitter in April 2007 without a clue about how or why to use this new tool that let me to say anything to anybody (or, more likely, nobody), so long as I kept it to 140 characters.
In the ensuing 13 years, we’ve progressed (regressed?) from Tweets like “just ate a ham sandwich” or “watching the Steelers now” to actual lawsuits filed over facetious cows and Tweets running the government.
Recently, we’ve even seen hackers commandeer prominent accounts, raising such frightening prospects as electronic hijackers triggering a market selloff or disrupting an election: #DoWeEvenNeedTwitter?
I won’t deny Twitter’s positive effects. On a personal level, one of my sons landed his job when his irreverent Tweets caught the eye of sportscaster Colin Cowherd. #ThankYouTwitter.
Despite competition from other channels, Twitter remains the go-to space for breaking news. The Tweeted announcement of Chadwick Boseman’s death in August became the most liked Tweet of all time with 7.1 million likes in less than 48 hours.
Nor can I discount Twitter’s benefits in crises. Hundreds of scholarly articles examine the value of real-time Tweets in emergencies. This month California officials are asking users to Tweet pictures of ash to help map wildfires.
#AConfession. I am a Twitter addict. I check it impulsively. I can’t watch a Premier League soccer telecast without scanning the steady stream of Tweets from fans whose random observations are insightful, inane, hilarious, and, of course, obscene. Why? #NoClue
#AnotherConfession. I’ve never learned how to use Twitter properly. I lurk but seldom Tweet. I so rarely think I have 140-characters worth sharing. If others made that same judgement before pushing the send button, we’d be better off.
Twitter’s evolution has been compelling to observe. From Tweets about ham sandwiches in 2006, Beyonce’s 2011 pregnancy announcement generated 8,868 Tweets per second.
In 2019, 152 million daily active Twitter users sent an average of 500 million Tweets per day. That’s 3.3 Tweets per day per person. Has something actually happened if no one has Tweeted about it?
We can probably agree that Twitter’s impact on world events can range from significant to instrumental when we think of such stories as Arab Spring of 2010 and Black Lives Matter.
And some Twitter hashtag campaigns have been both remarkably successful and laudatory. Remember the #IceBucketChallenge? Or #BringOurGirlsBack to shine a light on the 276 kidnapped Chibok girls?
On the other hand, this sentiment from a letter-to-the-editor in Buffalo, New York, summarizes the views of many: “Twitter is one ugly place to visit….Bunch of foul-mouth horrible people there, and I can’t see it serves any purpose in society.”
For every example of a Twitter success, there is a trouble instance of abuse and misuse. A fake cow seems a comparatively minor annoyance compared with hackers spreading disinformation in the name of a prominent Twitter user.
Can’t we have nice things? Did we break Twitter? What could be a first-rate communications tool, when used legitimately and responsibly, has steadily devolved into “one ugly place to visit,” often overwhelmed by mean insults and, yes, #FakeNews.
Love it or hate it, Twitter is here so stay. In the time it will take you to read this sentence, 45,160 Tweets will be sent. Who knows? A few may even be worth reading.
