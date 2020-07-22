Hanna: Confessions of an honest sign stealer

By Jeffery G. Hanna
Hanna spent more than 35 years in public affairs at four different colleges and universities, including Washington and Lee University. He lives in Lexington.
When Major League Baseball finally opens its COVID-delayed season on July 23, there will be plenty of questions about how the games will be played. Had the season started as scheduled, one of the biggest burning questions would have been how the Houston Astros were treated for having stolen signs and, perhaps, a World Series.
The Astros may benefit by the delay since the coronavirus will have pushed the sign-stealing controversy into the background. Before the virus stole more than half the MLB season, the potential for on-field retribution against the Astros was a hot topic. Although there had been boos and taunts aimed at the Astros during spring training, most stadiums are going to be eerily quiet since the stands will be either empty or maybe half-full in Texas. Cardboard cutouts of fans are being installed in a couple of parks, but those aren’t going to heckle the visitors.
This doesn’t necessarily mean fans will just forget about the Astros’ transgressions, especially since the league didn’t hold any individual players responsible. Cheating in baseball is nothing new, from stealing signals to throwing spitballs to using steroids to inserting cork into bats. One of my favorite episodes was Albert Belle’s corked bat in 1994. During a game against the White Sox in Chicago, umpires confiscated one of Belle’s bats and sent it to their room under the stadium for post-game testing. The Indians players all knew the bat was corked, so a relief pitcher crawled through the false ceiling in Comiskey Park to switch the guilty bat with a regulation one. The Chicago police and the FBI ultimately got involved in that case.
In the Astros’ case, the team’s use of technology elevated the crime. The sign-stealing operation was part electronic and part old-school. They collected information with replay cameras, then relayed the stolen signals by banging on a trash can. What made the Astros’ offense especially egregious was that their caper came after the Red Sox had earlier been found guilty of using an Apple Watch to steal signs, causing MLB to issue an edict about such electronic sign-stealing.
Even so, this is not new. Electronic equipment has been used previously.
The 1951 New York Giants allegedly combined a telescope in center field with an electronic buzzer system to give their hitters an edge. One of those hitters, Bobby Thomson, hit the “Shot Heard Round the World”— a dramatic, two-out, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Dodgers and clinch the National League pennant. Was he tipped off that a fast ball was coming? In a 2001 Wall Street Journal story, Thomson insisted that he didn’t use a stolen sign on that swing but did not deny that signs had been stolen that year.
In 1899, the Philadelphia Phillies ran an underground wire from their bullpen to a buzzer in the ground under the third base coaching box. A Phillies’ player used binoculars to get the catcher’s sign, then buzzed the third base coach who signaled the batter.
In his 1912 book “Pitching in a Pinch,” Hall of Fame pitcher Christy Mathewson recounts the Phillies’ episode in a chapter titled “Honest and Dishonest Sign Stealing.” Mathewson defined dishonest signal stealing as obtaining information by “artificial aids” — e.g., telescopes, buzzers, replay cameras and even trash cans. Mathewson wrote that honest methods require “cleverness of eye, mind, and hand without outside assistance.”
I consider Mathewson’s distinctions as personal vindication. As a little leaguer, I was always trying to steal signals from opposing base coaches. I was even successful once. It wasn’t complicated: The bunt sign was on whenever the first base coach turned and faced the batter instead of facing second base. With a burst of pride at having cracked that sophisticated code, I yelled “Bunt” as soon as the coach shifted his feet toward home. I was right. The batter bunted. But we still couldn’t make the right play. Oh, well. At least Mathewson would have approved.
