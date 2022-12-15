Hansard: Paper delivered a special morning

Recently I had a special morning, but it began badly. My newspaper did not arrive on time. I am a sometimes-grumpy old man (82 years old), and I expect to have my morning rituals respected.

I arise when I feel like it, step out onto our front porch and bend down to pick up my newspaper. (Bending down to pick up the paper is not as easy as it once was.) But now, with no newspaper, I ate my cereal while cursing whoever was responsible for the newspaper mess-up.

Later I was standing at our front door looking out at the street when an old car pulled up. The passenger door opened and out stepped a beautiful little girl — perhaps 8 years old. She headed up our walk bringing the newspaper. It was tightly wrapped, and she held it the way you might hold a bouquet of flowers. I stepped out of our house and met her about halfway to the street. As I received the paper, I noticed a lady that, I assume, was the little girl’s mother, walking toward me. She said, apologetically, that the paper was late because the truck that delivered the paper was late.

Recently I renewed my subscription to the paper. I wrote them a large check and sent it away to a faceless corporation somewhere distant from here. Paying the bill was most unpleasant. After seeing the face of that little girl walking up my sidewalk carrying the paper, I had a change of heart. Perhaps most of my money floated away, but some of it will go to that little girl and her gracious mother. That was a thrilling realization.

Then my morning got even better. Though I am a “card carrying” liberal Democrat, I look forward to reading George Will, a conservative. Will’s columns are so artfully and logically expressed that I sometimes pause and think “I and my liberal buddies just might be wrong.”

That particular day his column was, figuratively speaking, a poem in praise of human greatness. He spoke of Joshua Chamberlain’s heroic leadership on Little Round Top at Gettysburg, and Winston Churchill during World War II, men who changed history for the better. Then he gave evidence for his hope that Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy might be another historical giant, a champion of democracy. Reading that George Will column was worth the price of a long-term subscription.

I will gladly continue to take our paper as long as George Will’s column is in it, and as long as I can remember the face of that little “paper girl,” who gifted me with the paper that special morning.