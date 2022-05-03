Hartman: Carilion program links vulnerable patients with support and access

Thank you to Constance Pechura, Ph.D., for her well-written commentary (“To address opioid use disorders, use all available tools”) in the April 24 Roanoke Times.

The information Dr. Pechura provided about medications for opioid use disorders and their effectiveness when combined with therapy and other supports was clearly described and essential for the public to understand.

Combating stigma with science and medical data helps to reduce a significant barrier to obtaining treatment. This stigma stains those struggling with opioid use disorder.

I appreciated Pechura highlighting the cutting-edge contribution of VCU’s virtual Emergency Department (ED) Bridge program, which substantially provides more patients timely access to treatment in the form of medications for opioid use disorder.

To expand on this outstanding commentary, I want to educate Roanoke Times readers about our community leaders who created Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital’s ED Bridge to Treatment program, the state’s first-such program as championed by Dr. John Burton and his team.

Patients who presented in the ED with acute symptoms of opioid use disorder have achieved outstanding results; 82% of the patients moved into ambulatory care at the Carilion Psychiatry Department’s best practice comprehensive care outpatient program across the street from the ED. Even during the height of the pandemic, the program maintained a 70% success rate. In this field, treatment saves lives very literally.

Sadly, the overdose epidemic intensified during the pandemic. The ED Bridge program leverages the acute care opportunity for initiating treatment, making a meaningful impact by linking vulnerable patients with support and access to effective treatment. Our program’s peer recovery specialists provide encouragement and models of hope as living proof that recovery is possible and they can succeed in treatment. Research on Carilion’s ED Bridge revealed that patients were twice as likely to successfully cross the bridge from the ED to outpatient care when connected with peer support.

Thanks to Burton’s mentoring and encouragement, the Carilion ED Bridge has expanded to other Carilion locations: Franklin Memorial Hospital, Tazewell Community Hospital and New River Valley Medical Center’s ED.

Working with Psychiatry’s outpatient experts in the field of opioid use disorder treatment, Dr. Burton and his team have studied the program’s impact and the factors that strengthen its success. A curriculum and training toolkit were developed, allowing the ED Bridge to Treatment model to be replicated throughout Virginia. Five Virginia hospitals have signed on to benefit from these resources and apply the lessons learned at Carilion to their communities.

With overdose fatalities in 2021 exceeding the numbers of any prior years, the leadership of our Carilion ED, working together with the Department of Psychiatry and the peer recovery specialists, is to be applauded.

Collaboration is the key to accomplishing this approach to rapidly and accurately getting patients the treatment they need. Piedmont Community Services is the community partner for Franklin Memorial Hospital, and New Day Recovery offers the treatment shoreline on the other side of the bridge for Tazewell Community Hospital. Other provider partners are reaching out to ensure rapid access to best practice follow-up care. We are immeasurably appreciative of these partners.

An increasing number of providers are getting credentialed to provide buprenorphine, the office-based opioid treatment medication most often the medical piece of the comprehensive services offered in outpatient settings. This growing capacity for treatment and willingness to partner paints a hopeful picture. Involving peer recovery specialists puts patients’ encouraging prospects in a more precise focus.

Pechura clearly articulated why we must acknowledge that opioid use disorder requires the same level of medical attention and compassionate care as other chronic diseases. Turning the tide on the epidemic of deadly overdoses will require widespread replication of such practices throughout our state and beyond.

Hartman is grant management director in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Carilion Clinic, and director of the Virginia Emergency Department Bridge Replication Project.