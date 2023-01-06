Horn: Will the Republican fever break before it breaks us?

As stunning as it may be, and it certainly is jaw-dropping to me, the national Republican Party has now declared itself an organized criminal enterprise. I can’t believe I’m writing this, but one member of the incoming leadership team, Marjory Taylor Greene, declared the party the “Five Families.” Is that an official party imprimatur? Please tell me it’s not … assuming that’s possible, of course.

For those too young, or simply disinterested in Mafiosi memorabilia, the Five Families are the actual five New York City Mafia families fictionalized in the "Godfather" books and movies. Setting aside which GOP members are part of which crime family, you must ask: are they serious? Apparently so. Worse, they are proud of that legacy. Assume that they also intend a few Democrats to “sleep with the fishes”; it’s the Mafia way. Let’s not be surprised. We know they already deploy extortion, bribery and win-by-any-means tactics, so why not. What’s a little wet work to add to the mix?

What’s so brazen: they admit it; it’s a matter of pride! Then again, they are gun fetishists, so maybe they’ve finally gotten so far over their skis that they’ve started to believe their own rhetoric. Take Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz or Andy Harris, among many others. Is there any scenario where anyone should be parading around the Capitol Building armed to the teeth — this after the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, be they a member of Congress or not. But they are the Five Families, so I guess it’s okay with them!

It’s dumbfounding. Yet here we are. It’s not even an open issue anymore. It’s guns, 24/7/365.

Confession: I would prefer to believe that this is all performative, posturing for the cameras and playing macho. Can I believe that though? Between the ammosexuals (not my term, but pretty descriptive, don’t you think?) and the hyper-religious ultra-nationalists who carry their Bibles, but seem to lack any awareness of what they contain, the ranting, raving and gibberish of any given moment is its own justification: Own the Libs! If only. (I would place an eyeroll emoji here, but you can add one in your imagination.)

There’s a fever here. Will it break before it breaks us? I wish I knew. I never expected such impassioned stupidity in my lifetime. I was wrong. Now, it’s up to the remaining members of rational America to slowly pull us out of the fire before we all burn to death. We may not have long, but, as a nation, we’ve done it before. Now it’s our turn.