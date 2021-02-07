Housing needs in Blacksburg

There is only one other proposed single-family subdivision in the pipeline, but that one is uncertain given it involves rezoning. It can easily take nearly a year to move a by-right subdivision through the approval process and well over a year for a rezoning application to reach approval, if at all. Another year is often necessary to have site improvement approved by the town and completed before home construction begins. It is likely that by spring 2023 Blacksburg will be largely out of available single-family lots. As a result, families that prefer to live in Blacksburg are now having to shift their house hunting out to Prices Fork, just west of the town limits where two large mixed-housing developments are in the early stages of site preparation, or south to Christiansburg where more housing options are available.