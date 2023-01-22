Howard: The new legacy of lying at Washington and Lee

For me it has always been enough for someone to say that Robert E. Lee was the warlord of the Confederacy and they hate everything about him. That is a reasonable and perhaps the right position, particularly for those who never studied his post-war history. And even more particularly for those whose personal ethics disdain redemption.

But it is odd that those who hold that view in the W&L administration are afraid to openly debate it. Instead, they want to lie about it. They claim Robert E. Lee was never important to the school or overemphasized as the administration’s famous institutional history review concluded.

This despite the fact that when I arrived in 1980 at the school, I took the honor code in Lee Chapel, had Lee quoted to me by professors of the left and right for four years, and graduated with a diploma showing both President Washington and Lee in profile. In the late 1990s I worked on a capital campaign for the university labeled “On the Shoulders of Giants” that raised more than $500 million dollars for the university. The giants were President Washington and Lee.

It is certainly true that the current president, his hand-picked administrators, and the faculty wish Robert E. Lee had never been associated with the university. But that is very different than rewriting history to say he never was important. If Lee’s 150-plus-year legacy is so problematic, why not expose that? Instead, the university has systematically erased as many Lee paintings and memorials as they can. They are now in the process of hiding Lee’s statue and undoubtedly will take another run at changing the name of the school in coming years.

The president and the board of trustees have offered various reasons for covering up Lee’s legacy at the school. “People are uncomfortable” is the most common. I can recall being very uncomfortable with my beliefs from 1980 to 1984 and debating those beliefs long into the night with professors and students.

When President Dudley was appointed, I was on the board of the Williams School at Washington & Lee, which is the school of business, politics and economics. It was thrilling to have dinner in Lee House with the new president. He graciously told us that he was “left of center,” but had no intention of changing the school’s character. I asked him in a small group, “What are you going to do about the coming Lee controversies?” And President Dudley replied, “I’m not going to have anything to do with it, because it is all I would do.”

I was surprised when a few months later after the racist riot in Charlottesville, a mountain range away, President Dudley released a message connecting Washington & Lee’s basic character to the events in Charlottesville. This was followed by the appointment of a commission studying W&L’s history that came up with the concept that Lee was not important to the University. Clearly, President Dudley had come to the university with a different intention that what he told us.

What made my experience at W&L special was not Lee or Washington, but rather an unusual honor code. If you were accused of lying, stealing or cheating you were tried in Lee Chapel by your fellow students without involvement of the university. I saw fellow students expelled for stealing a mechanical pencil, cheating on tests, and a host of other violations of the code. And consequently, I never had a test monitor, locked a dorm room door, or worried about President Huntley or President Wilson lying.

But now the school is led by someone who personally lied to me and who has made it his mission to lie to the alumni and students. Lee was the shaping personality of the second half of America’s third oldest institution of higher learning. We cannot escape that.

I will not defend Lee, which merely clouds the issue. But neither can I defend lying about him and consequently destroying what was the key gift the university bequeathed to me and my fellow students. Telling the truth even when it is uncomfortable and even when it is inconvenient to your goals was a gift. It has guided my whole life. W&L’s academics have always been second tier, but the character it imposed on all students, regardless of gender or race, was first tier. And I suspect that is why so many of my fellow alums, who frankly couldn’t care less about Lee, have lost interest in the university.