Howdyshell: America’s interlocked polarization and depression

Is it possible that the America we love and respect is ever so gradually shifting toward mediocrity, even on its way to becoming a second-rate nation — maybe not immediately, but perhaps sliding down a path of decline accelerated by a polarizing, depressive culture?

Polarization refers to many major beliefs and obstacles deeply separating people. Our nation is quickly becoming polarized due to many changes in American culture. These changes may be a result of legal, ethical and diverse points of view.

As to the depressive factor, it can be a direct link to America’s being polarized. Depression can result in altering a person’s mental and bodily feelings, limiting one’s participation in society. Without the involvement of everyone, the dynamics of a cohesive America will not exist.

I am listing my considerations which I believe will support the contention that suggests a declining American culture entwined with polarization and its budding depressive effect.

First of all, the word “depression” is most likely a very damaging misnomer. It is not the blues, it is not a temporary downer, and it is not just a situational letdown. The word “depression” most certainly misinforms the public of the toxic significance it can have for depressants.

I believe that clinical depression is presently progressing toward resembling an epidemic in both its rapid expansion and international occurrence. As published by the World Health Organization, at any one time it is estimated that more than 300 million people have depression. Research also reports that during one’s lifetime as many as 50% of Americans experience some serious form of depression. Suicide due to depression is now the fourth leading cause of death among young adults, 19-29.

As an educator who has had a lifetime of depression, I have observed that the onset of clinical, genetic depression has generally dropped from developing at 17-20 years of age, down to the early teens. I am seeing some below this age.

So, why is depression suddenly growing numerically across America, even approaching epidemic proportions in some cases? I think it is time for society to discuss how depression may be closely linked to our changing culture, more so now than ever before. Therefore, this discussion must focus on America’s shifting cultural nature through a lens of mounting, polarizing occurrences alongside the underlying evolvement of an infectious, depressive assault.

In many researchers’ opinions, family life structure has been altered quite a bit since post-World War II. Some limited research points to children’s daily lives being over-structured and over-managed without much free time. As a teacher, I perceive that excess parental involvement has led some children to say several years later that they resent this controlled upbringing. Some complain that they were not allowed to think for themselves. Whether completely true or not, feelings such as these might generate depressive thinking. Of course, the breakdown of family togetherness with the advent of technology and its “isolation” effect may further contribute to early onset of depression.

The decline of Christianity (some might suggest other religions) nationally may add to America’s declining and depressive culture. Obviously, Americans are greatly polarized, largely around life without any limits other than their own. Christian mores provide these limits and guidance for a directionless America. Such structure can refocus people’s feeling of positive direction and reduce tendencies toward some types of depression.

It might be helpful to at least consider the following questions as relevant to this national phenomenon.

Is legislated sexual identification viewed as an outspoken issue promoting moral distress and even more bullying in this area?

How do we decide about the moral issues surrounding abortion versus pro-life?

Is critical race theory good for examining our present and past, or is it more of a polarizer?

Is religion, especially Christianity, relevant today or a dying institution?

Does the upside of American diversity of opinion outweigh its polarizing effect?

Can the probability of there being no majority race by the 2030s further polarize America?

Does bias in today’s news channels additionally divide America?

Do world nuclear concerns and possible movements toward another cold war cause American apprehension and further polarization/depression?

Could the blurring of the lines among executive, legislative and judicial wings in America lead to further polarization?

So, we have America being polarized in many ways, losing touch particularly with Christianity, isolating itself around technology, and breaking away from meaningful family traditions. Depression may not be the cause of our cultural changes, but it certainly has relevancy with the issue.

Is it conceivable that America’s polarization and depression speak ominously for our country as it moves forward? The prevalence and rising nature of depression in America as connected to its polarizing issues could be a symptom of a waning America. Again, is this the America you have known, studied and grown up in? Maybe not!

One would only hope and trust that American leaders can handle these many cultural changes and symptoms of polarizing problems — and avoid a possible American decline to a second-rate power devoid of its superb and celebrated past.