Huddle: Must we expect perfection?

By Benjamin Huddle
Huddle teaches chemistry at Roanoke College.
My great grandfather, Benjamin Jacob Huddle, fought with Robert E. Lee in the Civil War. I don’t know why he chose to do that. The Huddles were farmers in Wythe County and did not own slaves. In fact, they probably didn’t know anyone who did own slaves. Many people in Southwest Virginia were so opposed to slavery and a war to sustain slavery, that they seceded from the state. As far as I know, none of the other Wythe County Huddles fought on either side in the Civil War.
Benjamin paid a heavy price for fighting in the Civil War. Nine days before Appomattox he was shot in the left arm just above the elbow. As was common at that time, to prevent a potentially fatal infection from gangrene Benjamin’s left arm was amputated above the elbow. He returned home to Wythe County.
The family thought it would be hard for Benjamin to be a farmer with only one arm, so they sent him to Roanoke College for one year to prepare him to be a teacher. (One year!) He returned to Wythe County and opened a one-room school. I saw that schoolhouse before it was torn down, and although the building was locked, I peeked through a window at the inside of the “Huddle School.” Benjamin taught there for many years.
He also became a successful farmer. My uncle Randal Huddle recalled riding horseback into town (Rural Retreat?) with his grandfather holding the reins of Randal’s horse with his one good hand. He and his wife, Callie Virginia Yost Huddle, had eight children.
The United States government offered to provide him free an artificial left arm. Without telling his wife, he agreed to a prosthesis. When he got home, he put his new left arm around his wife and gave her a hug. Callie screamed. She said later she didn’t know anyone with a left arm who was allowed to hug her. Benjamin never used it again.
Benjamin died in 1916, eight days after my father was born.
I wonder what my great grandfather might say about the statues for Southern Civil War generals, especially Robert E. Lee. I suspect Lee was one of his heroes, as he was for many Virginians. I was born in a time after all of these statues had been erected, although I lived through the era of Massive Resistance. I can sympathize with those who think those who fought for Virginia had deserted the Union (hard to disagree with that), but it’s hard for me to turn my back on my great grandfather.
Is it possible for us to have statues in appropriate places that recognize people whom we respect and honor, without expecting them to be perfect?
A statue of Robert E. Lee at the institution where he served as president might be appropriate, whereas his statue in a location intended to intimidate people would be offensive. We respect statues of Martin Luther and of Martin Luther King, acknowledging their imperfections. Maybe we can do the same for Robert E. Lee.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!