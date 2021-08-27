Hutzell: Fallen Journalist Memorial will honor the sacrifice of Alison Parker and Adam Ward

My support for this project is driven directly by my personal understanding of the risk every journalist faces. In June 2018, a man unhappy with a newspaper column about his use of social media and the courts to harass a high school classmate used a shotgun to kill five of my colleagues in our Annapolis, Maryland, newsroom.

Like the deaths of Parker and Ward, the Capital Gazette shooting galvanized for many the risks journalists face because of their profession. Others have died in ways that get less notice, such as plane crashes or car accidents while covering a story.

More lost their lives while covering armed conflicts from the front lines around the world. In April, Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui became the 33rd member of the news media to die in Afghanistan since 2018, according to a United Nations study. More are likely to die now that the Taliban has returned to power.

I urge you to visit the Fallen Journalists Memorial Foundation website at fallenjournalists.org to learn more about this project. Make a donation if you can.

Alison Parker, Adam Ward and my colleagues died because they chose to be journalists. This is an important way to recognize the gravity of that choice and the price they paid for it.

Rick Hutzell is the former editor of Capital Gazette and a member of the Board of Advisors at the Fallen Journalists Memorial. He lives in Annapolis, Maryland.