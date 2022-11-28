Jenkins: U.S. energy production supports Virginia jobs

From groceries to gas and back-to-school supplies to child care, Americans across the country are facing major budget crunches. Many families have had to cut back, prioritizing one essential purchase over another. Others have learned to do more with less. American small businesses — especially those that are fuel-intensive — are no different.

In the Commonwealth of Virginia, where small businesses are the backbone of our economy and agriculture and forestry represent our largest industry, unanticipated and uncontrolled spikes in energy and fuel costs have had a devastating impact. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation hit a record high of 9.1% in June, while gas prices were up 26% that same month over the previous year. Close observers of diesel prices saw even more dramatic increases, with average prices spiking 60% this summer over the same period last year. These increases are not just alarming, they are unsustainable for our small businesses, including logging and forest products operations.

Fortunately, these challenges are not without solutions — or, at a minimum, efforts than can mitigate their damaging effect. President Biden and Congress, for example, can take immediate action to support the increased production of affordable, reliable domestic energy resources including biomass. Boosting the production of U.S. oil, gas and biomass would not only help correct our present supply and demand imbalance but would also support American jobs and domestic energy security. We must only look to the war in Ukraine as an example of the volatility American consumers face when we tie our energy dependence too closely to foreign regimes.

The U.S., rather, should expand domestic energy production by removing burdensome regulations, investing in vital infrastructure, and reforming our outdated federal permitting process. These actions would boost energy production and reduce fuel prices. In Virginia, for example, there are numerous energy projects at various stages of development, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline and research and development on aviation fuel sources from sustainable, renewable biomass. These projects will provide essential energy resources to Virginia families and businesses for years to come. These projects will also deliver good jobs and sustained sources of revenue to localities across Virginia during their development and after their completion.

As with any complex policy matter, it is critical that Congress avoids pitfalls and unintended consequences as it pursues solutions to this energy crisis. There are no shortages of voices, unfortunately, that bemoan the cost of fuel yet oppose new production, or who call for job creation and economic development yet stand in the way of essential resources that would attract those jobs. In the U.S. Senate, for instance, some have called for a “windfall profits tax” on our domestic oil and gas industry that would levy a 50%-plus tax on profits — and this tax would be in addition to the taxes these companies already pay. Instead of padding government coffers and creating new layers of bureaucratic red tape, our elected leaders should be encouraging capital investment in operational efficiencies, improved infrastructure, and innovative technologies. That is the type of approach that will actually save consumers money and support American jobs.

While Congress continues to examine ways to steer our country out of our present energy and cost of living crisis, I encourage Virginia’s delegation to support policies that will genuinely help families and small businesses. Increasing energy production, investing in critical infrastructure, and reducing regulatory and tax burdens are just three basic principles that will lower costs and deliver greater certainty to consumers.