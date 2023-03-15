So it appears that Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has challenged Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to some roundball as the means to decide which of their respective states gets to house a new headquarters for the FBI. Like a lot of folks, I chuckled when I first read about it, knowing that neither pol had any real intention of settling a complex issue in such a manner. But the more I mulled the scenario, I had to ask: why not?

It started March 9 when Moore tweeted a video of himself hitting a midrange shot, and tagged Youngkin with this challenge: "Let's go one on one, winner gets the new FBI headquarters.”

Youngkin soon thereafter replied with his own video, hitting a three-pointer and accepting the challenge: “Game on!”

Now, I have no idea how many details are weighed when a government agency elects to relocate and construct a new office complex. Availability and price of land, labor and construction costs, transportation and utility infrastructures, the political influence of various interest groups and elected officials on the local, state and federal level, plus a zillion other factors must weigh into it more than the athletic ability of two middle-aged men. The process has already been underway for a while, and no doubt a lot of FBI agents will retire before they ever see a ribbon cut at a new HQ. What if we could skip all that and let our leaders settle it in the court — and I don’t mean the kind with gavels?

Youngkin, it should be noted, played college ball at Rice University back in the ‘80s (not that Rice is any sort of perennial powerhouse; I don’t think they’ve made the NCAA tournament in half a century or so). He’s older than Moore, but seems to be in good shape, and has a pretty good height advantage — he’s 6-foot-7, I think.

Moore is easily a decade younger and also was a college athlete, playing D3 football for Johns Hopkins. I don’t know how tall he is, but I’d guess 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2. An average-height wide receiver versus a tall power forward might seem a little uneven on the court, but judging from all the videos I’ve seen of Moore shooting hoops (which, admittedly, amounts to the one mentioned above), he seems to have some ability. The two guvs are of opposite political parties also, which would add to the drama.

So all things considered, it might be an interesting game of one-on-one. Time to tip it off! Unless, I don’t know, the FBI would suddenly say, “You know, now that we think about it, we don’t need a new HQ! We’ve had some perfectly adequate quarters since the days of J. Edgar Hoover. It’s cramped, but we can make do, just like ordinary people. Why don’t we let Virginia and Maryland spend the money on rural or inner-city schools instead?”

Sports, I often say (paraphrasing Larry King), is the most important unimportant thing in the world. Politics, on the other hand, is a pursuit that often takes itself just a little bit too seriously. So why not subject a few decisions to athletic contests? Yeah, you say, this would give an unfair advantage to vigorous governors like Moore and Youngkin. What about Kay Ivey of Alabama, the oldest currently serving governor at 75? Well, in some cases, maybe we find other avenues of competition. Darts? Chess? Who doesn’t like a rousing game of Trivial Pursuit? Come to think of it, that’s an apt title for this whole enterprise. (To be fair, Gov. Ivey might just have a wicked hook shot. What do I know?)

Sound ridiculous? Yeah, probably. But how much of what happens on the governmental level isn’t ridiculous these days to some degree? In the age of the 24-hour news cycle, slickly crafted campaign contests, and social media-driven political diatribes where playing “gotcha!” supplants serious debate, I sometimes wonder where the grown-ups went. So what the heck — why shouldn’t they put on some high-tops and let the winner do some trash-talking? At least it might prove more entertaining than frustrating.

All satire aside, it seems to me that if these two men don’t meet in a good-natured competition on the hardwood, not for deciding the location of the FBI offices, but maybe as a fundraiser for charity, they’ll be missing an opportunity. It would also be good to see some politicians sweat for once — in a scenario that didn’t involve the press or a special prosecutor.