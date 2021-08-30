Kemp: ARC funds help Georgia's Appalachian region

As a member state of the Appalachian Regional Commission, Georgia has effectively used federal funds to make strategic investments in projects to assist communities, support business development and job creation, and improve economic opportunities for hardworking Georgians in the Appalachian region.

The 37 counties of North Georgia — from Trenton to Elberton, and Rabun Gap to Rockmart — are all part of the ARC footprint.

We are proud to have some of the best trout fishing east of the Mississippi, thousands of acres of state and national forests, and farmland that feeds all of America.

We’ve used ARC funds to help local governments and development authorities create industrial parks that have become home to a weaving business in Lavonia, a Nissan brake facility in Walker County, and the Hanwha Q CELLS factory in Dalton.

Our ARC investments have provided the opportunity for industry to create thousands of jobs in the region and grow local economies.

ARC funds also allow us to help rural counties with economic development planning so they can recruit new or existing industries that fit their community’s needs.