King and Hoque: The ultimatum: Face-to-face education in a pandemic or deportation

By D. Ryan King and Maruf Hoque
King and Hoque are scientists and Virginia Tech PhD students working at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. King served as the graduate student representative on the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors for the 2019-2020 academic year. Hoque is the President of the Virginia Tech Graduate Student Assembly for the 2020-2021 academic year.
This week the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency announced modifications to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) stating that nonimmigrant M-1 and F-1 students cannot take a full online course load and remain in the United States. This modification to SEVP makes it so that universities have to choose between returning to face-to-face instruction, potentially at the detriment to the health of their students, staff, faculty, and local communities, or force their international students to relocate in the midst of a global pandemic.
In the past two weeks, we have seen near-record-breaking, daily new cases of COVID-19 at the national level. More alarmingly, we are also seeing increases in the percent positivity of tests administered, and Southwest Virginia is not immune. As the number of cases in our region continues to rise, the prospect of a fully in-person reopening for universities becomes less certain and universities may need to reconsider an online Fall 2020 semester.
Three months ago, the Roanoke Times ran an article celebrating Virginia Tech’s success in rapidly setting up COVID-19 testing capabilities to expand the Commonwealth’s public health lab capacity in our community. Setting up COVID-19 Testing capabilities in Southwest Virginia would not have been possible without teams of international scientists. International students and scholars are an important part of not only our academic communities, but also our Roanoke community.
When international graduate students commit to an education in the United States, they become a part of our community. International students teach hundreds of Americans while serving as teaching assistants, they conduct life-changing research, and they help us to expand our world view. They bring their families who become our neighbors, teachers in our schools, nurses in our hospitals, and most importantly our friends.
During the academic year, International students alone contribute $10 million annually to the Roanoke economy through spending and international households in Roanoke paid more than $75 million to federal, state, and local taxes. Being forced to leave the United States, should the university decide to move fully online, is not as simple as packing a bag and moving back in with their parents.
Universities should not be faced with the ultimatum of opening in a face-to-face fashion or abandoning their international students. Likewise, our international students should not be faced with the ultimatum of risking their lives to show up for face-to-face instruction or chance deportation.
The modification to SEVP encourages universities to bring students back to campus regardless of the public health implications. This is a dangerous political decision that directly threatens our communities.
We encourage everyone to reach out to Sen. Kaine, Sen. Warner, Rep. Cline, Rep. Griffith, and Rep. Riggleman and let them know that your neighbors, your friends, and your community need their support in reversing this decision.