Kiran: An open letter to Montgomery County Board of Supervisors

I have been following public education for the past 28 years. I have been an adamant advocate of public education and the biggest supporter of students, teachers and administrators of Montgomery County Public Schools. My service of eight years on the school board was the ultimate testimony of my dedication to public education in Montgomery County.

I believe in research and in continuing education. I constantly read, learn and follow the field of education closely.

I believe that no division is perfect and the improvement will come with cooperation and working together and it involves all stakeholders.

I also believe that one needs to appreciate what is at hand and be supportive.

The Montgomery County school division is the second biggest employer of the county. It serves almost 10,000 students in 20 buildings with its almost 2,000 staff. Montgomery County is in the top 10 of 132 school divisions of the commonwealth.

The public address portion of the June 27 meeting of the county board of Supervisors saddened me deeply. I was appalled by the fact that citizens addressed the board via video. In order to extend one individual’s time to address from four minutes (standard public address allotted time) to 16 minutes, the recording was divided in four parts, each presented by different citizens. And to top it all, videos were recorded that used the very same chairs both school board members and board of supervisors members use. I found it rather distasteful that the boardroom was allowed to be used to disparage the county’s very own school system.

I am very well aware that unfortunately politics is now playing a major role in public education, and there is a trend that if we let parents choose and we take money from public education and open private schools (or give the money to parents as vouchers so they can decide what to do) we will miraculously fix the education in the commonwealth.

The public schools are not funded properly to begin with. So if you take money away you only make the pie slices become even smaller, if you imagine one pie and increase your number of guests from eight to 10 suddenly. So the belief that now when money is taken and some students are left with that money the rest of the public schools will excel is a wrong narrative. When the school division loses students, they lose state funding as well. And since the students exiting the division may not come from the same classroom or same grade level, the division can not reduce personnel costs, by far the largest portion of the school division’s budget.

Public education is free and it is a great equalizer. On the other hand, it is well documented that private schools are expensive, selective, and not all provide free meals, transportation, child care, etc. They may not also be accountable to the same state standards as public schools and they may or may not require state licenses from their teaching staff.

So instead of blaming the public schools because they reflect society and thus they deal with societal problems, as the pandemic very much proved, we have to support them. We have to work with them. As a society we have to invest in early childhood education, childcare, health care, food security and housing so that public schools can do what they are supposed to do: provide education for all students.