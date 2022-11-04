Krawitz: Griffith has worn out his welcome

I live in Franklin County, and this year we will be voting for someone new for Congress because of redistricting. However, I moved over from Montgomery County just last year so for me this will be the very first time since Morgan Griffith was elected to Congress that I will be voting against him. I will be voting for Taysha DeVaughan for Congress in November.

I am a disabled United States Air Force veteran, and I have raised a family here in Southwestern Virginia. Although I was born in New Jersey, I have come to call Virginia my home and the home of my family.

In short, I love these mountains. Just yesterday on my routine drive up the hill to Floyd to check my mail, I paused for a moment at the parkway to admire the beauty and majesty of this place and feel truly blessed to witness such a grand spectacle of nature as we get to experience each fall here along the Blue Ridge.

Morgan Griffith was someone I once called my representative in honor, friendship and respect. However, events and Morgan’s actions in response to those recent defining moments in our nation’s history have shown me that he is unfit to represent me in Congress.

Though I wrote an open letter to Morgan back in December 2020, I actually hoped that I was overreacting, that it would all pass and that I was just being a bit jumpy because of my family’s history in Germany and Poland in the 1940s. Now I see that letter as prescient.

Here is an excerpt from my Dec. 4, 2020, letter to Morgan:

“I have grown to appreciate you as a person and come to know you as my representative these last 25 years or so. Many thanks again for helping me put forth a medical cannabis bill in Virginia and many thanks for doing the same in Congress. However, recent events have taught me a few things.

“One is that when Democrats would tell me, years ago, that they would pass cannabis reform legislation if only the Republicans would get out of the way they were telling the truth. In less than a year after taking control of Virginia they managed to enact the instructions from the 1978 (!) Virginia Senate Commission to decriminalize cannabis.

“Second is that the Republican Party was unable to stop then-candidate Trump from being selected to represent your party.

“And third is how those same leaders of your party have now embraced the circus that is Trump and are now joining forces to destroy our democracy. I am not exaggerating. I just checked — you do not have an official statement on your website condemning these actions. I will be blunt here, I respect and appreciate you and your service to our state but you have only one way to earn my vote. I expect you to publish a statement condemning the actions of our president, recognizing the victor in the presidential election.”

Those who have followed along know that not only didn’t Morgan issue such a statement, he actually voted to overturn our presidential vote process and wound up in an actual fight on the floor of Congress in what I would have to call actions unbecoming an elected representative to Congress.

But what about Morgan’s record? I have been his constituent for decades! He doesn’t do a heck of a lot for southwestern Virginia. Have you ever even seen him anywhere besides standing next to corporate leaders?

Morgan voted against bringing hugely important broadband services to our region, and for me, for that alone, I say good-bye Morgan! But he also voted against basic veterans care and benefits to combat modern warfare evils such as were imposed on our troops sent to war in Iraq. Remember them? Morgan evidently doesn’t!

I know that there are a lot of people that vote by party on Election Day and although I have never been a partisan I understand that loyalty, but these are special times and I ask my neighbors to put a check mark next to the name Taysha Devaughan for Congress next week.