It was 50 years ago this month that the first cellphone call was made in New York City. Inventor Martin Cooper called a colleague across town; the two tried awkwardly to talk at the same time, paused mid-sentence to simultaneously say “you go on,” and then the call was mysteriously dropped.

Just kidding. That first cell call on April 3, 1973, started something new, but also really didn’t — similar technology had been used for car phones for decades, requiring some 30 pounds of equipment. But what Cooper introduced — inspired by, depending on the source you check, Captain Kirk’s communicator or Dick Tracy’s 2-way wrist radio — was a self-contained handheld telephone. It wasn’t quite the pocket-sized model you may be using to read these words. Cooper’s handy device was 10 inches long, weighed 2.5 pounds, and required 10 hours to recharge after 30 minutes of use. Still, it was groundbreaking, and we all live in its shadow.

Cellphones. The blasted, beloved things are ubiquitous. I’ve seen kids in nursery school and men nearing 100 use them effortlessly, but am still confused by some aspects of my own (what are “haptics?”). Relatively few people use them primarily to make calls like Cooper did half a century ago. We use them for banking, for entertainment, for identification, to play games, as cameras. They serve as clocks, calculators, heart monitors, pathfinders. I can’t log into my work computer without first confirming my identity by way of my cellphone.

I went years insisting I didn’t want a cellphone; but then work required me to have one and now I’m probably as stuck with it as you are. My phone usage is below most people’s, I imagine; I have no social media so no need to stare at Twitter for hours. So I say I can subsist without my phone; yet the other day I forgot it when I went grocery shopping and realized how often I pull it out — my shopping list was on it, and the app whereby I download coupons. Also, I admit I like texting, finding it more convenient and efficient than a phone conversation.

The truth is I’m more than a little amazed at the little rectangle of science fiction in my pocket. Sometimes I make myself stop and ponder how amazing the technology is, and what my youthful self would have thought of it. You may have tried this exercise sometime. Find an old ad from Radio Shack or a similar retailer. The one I found online was from 1991.

There was a sale on. I was still in college, so couldn’t afford much of this, but the prices weren’t that bad. I could have had a pocket radio (“All-Weather!”) for $12; and/or a clock radio for $14. A “micro-thin” calculator was less than five bucks. A tape recorder using those mini-cassettes was $30. Bigger spenders might have liked the police scanner for $100 or the portable CD player for $160. A VHS camcorder like I once used to record a friend’s wedding was a bargain at $800. Finally, an “introductory special” offered a Tandy 1000 desktop computer for $1,600 — complete with 20-megabyte hard drive. If you wanted to call mom, there was a “20-memory speed dial phone” for $30, and an actual “mobile cellular phone” for $200 (I couldn’t read the model number or specs, but it looks like it had a handset attached to a separate battery pack/ receiver).

All told, with a few accessories thrown in, you’d be spending $3,300 and have, I don’t know, maybe a hundred pounds of technology.

Today, everything those gadgets did — and more — can now be accomplished with a moderately sophisticated smartphone: record audio or video, produce a written document, make a spreadsheet, play music, set a wake-up alarm, and even make, you know, a phone call. Add to these that my phone has a digital camera no one in 1991 could have imagined (plus photo-editing tools), reliable GPS, and a darn good little flashlight. It really is wizardry that boggles the mind of those of us who remember the pre-digital world.

And lest we forget, the mass-produced, fairly affordable, constantly improving technology that we all love to hate and hate to love comes to us not by government intervention or central planning, but through the entrepreneurial spirit of people like Cooper and untold numbers of technologists, designers, marketers, programmers and other visionaries who, I hope, all got wealthy for their efforts. Here’s to what the next 50 years might hold.