By John Long
I’m generally the optimistic sort, but lately the state of political discourse has given me little reason to put on the rose-colored glasses. The problems span the political spectrum, though I suppose wherever you land on that spectrum makes you more aware of offenses by the opposing side. Let me give two examples that have struck me lately.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York has taken a lot of flack for a decision made early in the pandemic. His order required nursing homes in his state to accept people who had tested positive for coronavirus. Any resident who was hospitalized with COVID-19, when medically recovered enough to be discharged, had to be sent home; and if home had been a nursing home, that institution could not refuse to accept the patient, who may well still be contagious.
Now, I’m not defending Cuomo’s policy, which clearly proved to have unintentional consequences. His order introduced the virus to vulnerable populations at devastating cost. More than 6,000 New York state nursing home residents died, although how many of those were directly attributable to the policy is probably impossible to say. I’m sure Cuomo would do things differently if he got a do-over.
What kept getting my attention was the way political opponents of the governor reacted, either gloating over his mistake or attributing to him the worst motives. Some commentary made me wonder what sort of heartless monster they thought the governor is (and incidentally, I’m not a particular fan of his).
What’s easier to believe: that a giddy Cuomo, rubbing his malicious hands in glee, plotted to eliminate a few thousand old folks just so he could get his way; or that he simply made a wrong decision during an unprecedented medical crisis, when no one knew exactly what responses were needed? A lot of people seem to have forgotten, but the shutdowns and quarantines and event cancellations were not about ensuring that no one would ever get sick or die from the pandemic. Such a goal would’ve been unattainable. It was to keep hospitals from being overrun. And I suspect that was the motive behind Cuomo’s order.
Yes, call him on mistaken policy, and even hold him accountable next election. But what good does it do to gloat? Can’t we all learn from his mistake to know how better to handle such crises in the future?
The second example was a video which simultaneously bemused and bothered me. It showed some protesters in New York City taunting police officers, stoically standing watch during demonstrations. One protester belittled the officers for not having gone to college, while another, wearing nothing except what appeared to be a green tutu, launched profanity-laced insults at an African-American policeman in particular, calling him a Judas.
I immediately had three responses. 1) Why did they assume the officers were undereducated? I’ve known people with both a badge and a diploma. 2) Did they think their behavior and demeanor spoke well of whatever colleges they’d attended? And 3) Is it really productive to demean others, presuming your own superiority is self-evident?
There was only about a minute of video; I don’t know what happened before or after. But the protesters struck me as blissfully unaware of what past sacrifices allowed them to march and shout and (rather poorly) express themselves. Uniformed men and women representing both military and public safety have made great sacrifices to protect such freedoms.
Imagine a scenario for a moment. What if a counter-protester suddenly charged the two demonstrators and started to club them? Whom would the protesters have immediately, instinctively called for help? The nearby officers. And what would the police have done? I’m pretty confident they would have stepped into the fray, protected the profane, insulting, underdressed protesters, and put an end to the illegal assault.
I’ll reiterate a point I’ve made before: the police are not, by and large, the enemy. Police officers make mistakes, they even commit crimes. And they should be held accountable (I imagine the police officers standing unfazed in this video agree with me there).
But policing on the whole is a positive good for society, and people of all races, creeds, and political persuasions benefit from it. We’ve seen a need for reforms and improved procedures; obviously we aren’t the colorblind society we’d like to be. But calling police officers ignorant traitors isn’t solving any problem, anymore than gloating over a political opponent’s blunder.
What if both sides stopped playing “gotcha!” and instead listened respectfully to each other?
Long is a historian, writer and educator from Salem.
