It’s a wonderful time of the year. Flowers are budding, bees are buzzing, you can once again sleep with the windows open if you so choose. And, best of all, the NCAA basketball tournaments are underway.

Actually, almost done. By Monday we’ll have named Division I national champions in men’s and women’s basketball. I’ve watched a lot of basketball in recent weeks — though less than many fans I know — and I’ve been reminded again of a timeless truth: sports can teach us many essential life lessons, to be embraced long after the lights are turned off in the arena.

Such as? How about this: Excellence, hard work, and talent matter. The athletes on the floor are there because they’re good at the sport and have paid their dues. Sports is the ultimate meritocracy: in a day when we often argue about when talent should be balanced out by other factors in the name of fairness, there’s no arguing that the power forward who can dunk the ball deserves to be there over a guy like me who can barely hit a free throw in 20 tries. It would never occur to me to consider it unfair. It’s reality.

At the same time, anything can happen (it certainly has this unpredictable, bracket-busting March). Take two teams. In nine games out of 10 one might beat the other. However, that 10th time may be in the NCAA tourney. It’s fun to watch the underdog prevail against the odds, and there were many examples this year. It’s not always predictable, but it makes a good tournament, and gives the underdog a reason to play.

Another life lesson: Rules are rules for a reason, and they have to be applied with unwavering consistency. The star player shoots a 3 at the buzzer for the tie — but his foot was on the line. He gets exactly 2 points, and his team loses by one. No one can argue that the line was irrelevant because of the drama of the moment. No one can plead with the ref for a do-over.

Yet — not everything in life is fair. Refs miss calls. Fouls get called that arguably could have been overlooked. A player clearly traveled, but the ref didn’t see it. That uncertainty is also part of the game. Of course mistakes should be minimized, but we all have to accept that there is no perfectly called contest. Broadcasters and sports columnists can raise a million what-if scenarios after the buzzer sounds, but in the end playing the game means accepting the ref’s authority to make calls, and accepting the likelihood that they’ll occasionally make mistakes.

Or this: teamwork and sportsmanship combine to make a profound difference. Yes, I know there are plenty of examples of bad teamwork and poor sportsmanship. But don’t we invariably appreciate the player who helps an opponent up after he stumbles; who gives props to the team that won because they were just a little better; who shares the credit for a victory because, in truth, he had a lot of help? My dad taught me decades ago that it was more important to be a consistent good sport than to win every game. Can’t say I was always a great example of it, and I’m still learning the lesson, but I stand by the principle. I wish some politicians would.

Still, in the end, how much does it all really matter? I love college hoops, but it’s just a game. If you’re a sports fan, inevitably you’ve experienced the immense thrill of victory and the crushing disappointment of defeat — probably in the same season. But then — the universe continues on. The dog still needs walking, the lawn still requires mowing, and in a few months there’ll be a new season.

For some fans, winning or losing takes on oversized significance, but for most of us, it’s nothing more than fun and games. Cherish the experience, but let it go in time. It’s an idea enshrined in my favorite song this time of the year: “Time is short, and the road is long/ In the blinking of an eye, ah, that moment’s gone/ And when it’s done, win or lose/ You always did your best/ ‘cause inside you knew:/ That one shining moment, you reached deep inside/ One shining moment, you knew you were alive.”

Maybe that encapsulates the best lessons of all from sports: do your best, work hard, play fair, enjoy the moment, but don’t stay there — tomorrow awaits.