Marchman: Is hate a basic need?

There is a 1960s Kingston Trio song with lyrics like “Italians hate Yugoslavs, South Africans hate the Dutch, and I don’t like anybody very much.” This song pretty much sums up much of what is wrong with our world today. Too many people hate too many other people, often for no apparent reason than their color, language, sexuality, religion, etc.

Is this seemingly natural tendency to hate others basic to human nature, possibly retained in our DNA from tribal enmities of our ancient ancestors, or is it, as another song of the ’60s says, “carefully taught”? One thing is certain and that is that politicians and religious leaders from a wide range of backgrounds are very adept at creating fears of “others” that lead to hate. We are taught that those in the other political party are evil and want to destroy our country and our lives, and that those from other faiths or who have differing views of human sexuality are to be hated unless they can be converted to our way of thought.

Ironically, the founders of almost all world religious movements stressed the need to love others rather than hate them. Jesus taught his followers to love their neighbor and then in a parable told them that the neighbor they were supposed to love was their most hated enemy, the Samaritans, yet some of today’s so-called “Christian” leaders limit their definition of “neighbors” to those in their own church or denomination, and even excommunicate any neighbor who dares to profess love for someone outside the fold.

Today’s political campaigns are almost exclusively based on creating fear of what the other candidate or party might do in the apparent hope that those fears will create enough hate for the other side to drive their “base” to the polls on election day. This hatred is taken to the point where our elected politicians consider any compromise with “the other side” to be akin to treason even if the compromise would benefit all the folks back home who elected them.

Have we reached the point of no return where we are all trapped in a prison of hate, or can we change? One long noted “solution” to the problem is to create a real or false “enemy” that we can all hate; i.e., create a “national” enemy that we fear more than those we now see down the street. We seemingly had this back in the 1950s when we could all “Like Ike” and hate the Communists. Today we can’t even unite against the common enemy called “climate change” which seems to be attacking us on all sides, because some of our politicians are telling us it isn’t real despite the daily headlines. Ironically, even that was mentioned in the ’60s Kingston Trio song in the lyric “What nature doesn’t do to us will be done by our fellow man.”

Can we ever learn to just listen to each other without constantly trying to find ways to oppose each other? I certainly hope we can find a way, lest the last lyric in that Kingston Trio song come true: “and we can be certain that some lovely day, someone will set the spark off and we will all be blown away.”