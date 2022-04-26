Mathews: Public school teachers deserve credit for what they do

Although Wise County school administrator Matt Hurt made a few compelling arguments on these pages [Virginia SOL series, March 3-31] about equity in school testing, what he didn’t do was brag about school teachers themselves. And interestingly, most of them are women.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 97.8% of teachers for preschool and kindergarten are women, 54.9% of secondary school teachers are women and 86% of special education teachers are women. And we should not give short shrift to their contributions to public education today (and especially on National Teacher Day on May 3).

Women, since the mid 1800s, have dominated public education. They have inspired young people to go into the fields of science. Sally Ride, our first American female astronaut, admitted that she was encouraged by female educators to study the sciences and especially physics, the latter of which Ride taught as a professor at the University of California at San Diego after her stint at NASA.

Female educators have also come up with education concepts that look at the child as an individual, something sorely lacking with today’s standardized testing mania, first encouraged by President George W. Bush with his No Child Left Behind law. No, people like Maria Montessori (1870-1952) didn’t see test scores as an equalizer. Originally a medical doctor, she looked at children’s creative potential and sought out methods to complement their natural development, which helped even the seemingly unteachable. Today there are 3,000 “Montessori Method” schools in the U.S. alone.

African American educator Mary McLeod Bethune (1875-1955) received no formal education till she was 10, then began teaching her own siblings. McLeod Bethune went on to open her own school, founding Bethune-Cookman College in 1929. She also advised President Franklin Roosevelt on creating better educational opportunities for women of color.

All this is to point out that we don’t give our (mostly) female educators enough praise or credit for what they do. Many in the lower primary provide a nurturing presence their young pupils sorely need. Most teachers in the upper grades never lose their enthusiasm for their subjects and their students, no matter what the child’s skill sets are. I know from experience as a substitute, and watching what other educators do, that it should not be some knowledge assembly line, but an avenue for inspiration and empathy. In many respects, it is not that today, but it should be.

Today’s public school teachers, male and female both, don’t have it easy. They have little or no control over curriculum and school policies; they have to worry about school shootings. Many times a parent who’s upset about their child’s performance will run to the school board and “tattle” on the teacher before first meeting with her face to face with a scheduled school conference. Most would prefer hands-on learning experiences and taking the little ones outside to sticking everyone in front of a computer screen, memorizing answers for yet another standardized test, whose answers they will soon forget. Many would like a grading system that is project- or portfolio-based and individual. But the public won’t even trust them to make up their own tests, which is ridiculous for people considered educated professionals. Throw in current buzzwords like “CRT” and “divisive concepts,” and it’s no wonder so many are leaving this most honorable of professions. And the COVID-19 pandemic complicated schooling further.

If we don’t want our teachers leading students in thoughtful discussions and using critical thinking skills, how then will they understand the difference between signing up for one credit card over another, choosing one car, one political party, one mate over another?

National Teachers Day this year is May 3. It is a day to think about and honor our teachers for everything they try to do each school day. Working with a heterogeneous group of students, trying to keep everyone happy, training students to take all these outside tests — it’s not an easy task. If you see a teacher, thank her (or him) for her service. Don’t be afraid to vote them a raise or give them more control over their environment. They are important in every community. As educator Christa McAuliffe once noted, “I touch the future; I teach.”

Mathews is the spouse of a former teacher and author of the book “Let’s Run Our Schools Together.”