McKnight: A generation for U.S.-Russia relations?

By Samuel McKnight
McKnight is a graduate of Roanoke College where he studied international relations. He has also studied in Russia. He is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Next year will mark 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. Despite commentators’ warnings, the 2010s did not oversee a “new Cold War” but rather the genesis of a new rivalry between the United States and Russia. Russia has regained power on the world stage under Vladimir Putin, and its foreign influence is magnified by its continued internal economic and social development. Indeed, “Russia resurgent” has captured the attention of pundits, political elites, and media worldwide. But as Russia reconceives itself, its image in the U.S. remains caught on the legacies of the USSR. American public perception of Russia has not adapted to the post-Cold War era inasmuch as it has attempted to fit the old conception of Soviet Russia into the contemporary political context.
My understanding of Russia is informed by six months of living and studying in Russia, and by four months interning at a D.C.-based national security think tank. The former introduced me to “the real Russia” — its people, culture, religion, and customs. The latter came in stark contrast, emphasizing to me the strategic necessities of modern geopolitics. Learning from these experiences, I began publishing commentaries in The Roanoke Times. Last fall, I argued that Russia’s complexities go beyond the preconceptions common in American dialogue, and that a precise thinking about Russia must not conflate its people with its government.
Here I will add a third piece: the way Americans and Russians perceive the other will impact future relations. It’s important to recognize that the current college-aged generation is the first with no direct experience of the Cold War. They never ducked under desks for A-bomb drills or heard Reagan denounce the “evil empire.” They never debated Containment Doctrine interventionism, and 1991 is but a paragraph in history textbooks. For them, Russia does not seem too dissimilar from other countries. If academic literature is right that public opinion impacts American foreign policy, and if young Americans do indeed present a break from Cold War-era thinking, then they, as America’s future leaders, may be uniquely positioned to warm U.S.-Russia relations.
Finding little research about that potential, I began developing a strategy to learn more, with the guidance of sociologist and criminologist Dr. Daisy Ball, and with project funding from the Roanoke College Honors Program. I started by investigating the mechanics of public opinion’s relationship with foreign policy in the U.S. Then I used polling data to trace American attitudes towards Russia since 1991, which led me to study the role of mass media and the internet in opinion formation, especially in terms of young Americans. Having laid a theoretical groundwork, I began interviewing fellow Roanoke College students in depth on the topic of Russia.
Systematic analysis of the interview transcripts revealed unexpected patterns of attitudes toward Russia among the sample of respondents. Despite showing a negative overall attitude towards Russia, the respondents also displayed positivity towards the notion of future U.S.-Russian cooperation.
In addition, respondents were critical of online mass media for portraying Russia with broad, negative strokes without giving voice to the Russian people. Every respondent expressed doubt in the fairness of news media portrayals of Russia. Indeed, they were unwilling to typecast Russia according to stereotypes. These students, members of the world’s most digital generation for whom news is inescapable, exhibited an encouraging willingness to rethink their preconceptions of other countries, including Russia, to account for how they have changed with time.
The respondents in my study believed that the tropes and stereotypes about Russia do not match reality, and that U.S.-Russian cooperation was possible. I believe from experience that a similar sentiment exists among young Russians. These findings may herald a chance to warm the century-old rivalry and, in the wake of the pandemic, to find some common ground. This opportunity can be lost, however, if the potential embedded in young peoples’ political attitudes goes unrecognized. But if we seize this opportunity, then it may become an integral piece in the puzzle of mending history’s most infamous rivalry.
