McKnight: A generation for U.S.-Russia relations?

Next year will mark 30 years since the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. Despite commentators’ warnings, the 2010s did not oversee a “new Cold War” but rather the genesis of a new rivalry between the United States and Russia. Russia has regained power on the world stage under Vladimir Putin, and its foreign influence is magnified by its continued internal economic and social development. Indeed, “Russia resurgent” has captured the attention of pundits, political elites, and media worldwide. But as Russia reconceives itself, its image in the U.S. remains caught on the legacies of the USSR. American public perception of Russia has not adapted to the post-Cold War era inasmuch as it has attempted to fit the old conception of Soviet Russia into the contemporary political context.