Myers: On remembering my rebel flag beach towel

By Robert Myers
Myers is retired and lives in Botetourt County.
Being a Virginian of an advanced age, educated in our public school system, should be enough to explain and excuse my childhood glorification of the lost southern cause. Leafing through a very old elementary grade Virginia history book, I found what is stand alone evidence to acquit me of that charge.
Editorials in the Roanoke Times like ‘Offended by the facts’, October 18, 2019, have addressed this whitewashed version of history.
I had remembered how the Civil War was presented to young impressionable minds sixty years ago in that textbook and confirmed it upon finding a copy. To begin with, the conflict is called the War Between the States. Referring to it as the War of Northern Aggression must have been a stretch even for the Old Dominion of the 1950s.
While slavery is described as being “wrong”, plantation owners are given a pass. After all, their dilemma was how do they free the slaves and maintain their way of life? At the same time the issue is used as a subtle argument for state’s rights, in effect planting that concept in adolescent’s minds.
The ink and watercolor illustrations are simplistic and romantic and within the chapters about the war the Stars and Bars are furled, flying defiantly. Generals Lee, Jackson and Stuart are all posed gallantly on their mounts. On one page, Stuart in cape and feather plumed hat is shown charging on a pretty horse with saber held aloft. How could a young white southern boy not be captivated by that?
Thankfully I’ve evolved through the years. The feelings I now have about the Confederate cause and especially the flag are quite different from my childhood.
Fifty-one years ago I drove from my hometown in the Roanoke Valley to Davisville, Rhode Island, where I was stationed as a Navy Seabee. It was a journey that became a real excursion.
Embarking on my first big trip in a just purchased used car, I was armed only with an Esso road map, an eight-track tape player, a half dozen or so tapes and enough cash for gas and eats.
It was a beautiful day. Driving I-81 on a Sunday then was nothing like it is today. The trip was going very well until I got to New York City. Somehow, crossing the George Washington Bridge on I-95 I got hemmed in the right lane, forcing my exit into what looked to me like a menacing part of the city.
I was definitely out of my element and only knew to just keep driving. My expedition found me driving past the legendary Apollo Theater that I knew of from a James Brown record a high school friend of mine had owned. We had listened to it in a futile effort to enhance our coolness.
The streets were alive with African-Americans many in, what I assumed was, clothing of their home land. There also seemed to be two policemen on every corner.
Feeling self-conscious enough about my Virginia license plates, I then remembered that in full view under the back glass was a beach towel designed as a Confederate battle flag. It wasn’t even mine. One of my Blacksburg buddies wanted me to carry it up North to show “those Yankees” where I was from. Suddenly it didn’t seem like such a good idea.
At every stop light I studied the faces of those crossing the street to see if they noticed my overt expression of Southern heritage. But this was NYC, 1969, they seemingly couldn’t have cared less then. I eventually found my way back on I-95.
The towel never became an issue with any of my Navy comrades stateside or after being deployed to Antarctica. Bear in mind this was the age when The Band sang ‘The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down’ and toured with a battered Confederate flag as a stage prop. In those days the flag was proudly waved at Virginia Tech football games during the playing of ‘Dixie’.
Ignorant then of that flag’s recent history being used by anti-desegregationist in the Old South it never occurred to me that some saw it as a symbol of hate. I certainly didn’t view it that way, but it never occurred to me to ask either.
I love many aspects of Southern culture but the ‘heritage not hate’ argument that some use in their display of the flag now seems phony. At one time, I unwittingly used the flag that way. But that was before I got a true sense of history. Not something a child might be seduced by in a 1950’s Virginia history textbook.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!