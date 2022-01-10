Neukirch: Education is about facts, not feelings

Like everyone else in high school and then, in college, I took certain math courses.

Entering math class, I felt about the same as when I entered the dentist office. This wasn’t going to be good.

Right up into college when, for whatever reason, I took a calculus class, the feelings persisted. When exams were handed out and the written math problem presented itself, I wanted to run, screaming, out the door. My skin got cold and clammy; my upper lip perspired.

Sine? Cosine? Tangent? My brain gets dull and fuzzy, even now, some 40 years later. But apparently, all I had to do was go to the administration of my high school, or my college, and tell them that “math makes me feel bad.”

I say this in light of another news story. Near Clearwater, Florida, nearly a hundred years ago, a Black cemetery was moved to make way for “progress,” and new construction. Except that it wasn’t moved. Recently, when “newer” new construction began in the same location, remains from the cemetery were found.

Construction was halted and, scratching of heads, now what to do? No scratching of heads on the part of Black people, however, but more the “nodding” of heads, when presented with yet another race-based episode that, obviously, didn’t go their way. And was never intended to go their way.

Sacred ground? Buried relatives? No worries, all that will be taken care of. Except, it wasn’t.

Presently, we have the clamor over c(ritical) r(ace) t(heory). Don’t you dare teach it in our schools, the Mom and Dad of Dick and Jane (those all-white books I learned to read from) shout at school board members. It will make our (white) children feel bad. So, now, education is not only about facts and knowledge, it’s about “feelings.”

Attention folks: CRT is HISTORY. That’s right, history. It’s about Tulsa and Rosewood and Jim Crow and slave auctions and lynching and redlining. It’s about voter redistricting, it’s about Charlotte, it’s about the high school and streets named after traitors, it’s about statues of traitors. It’s about a line of racial injustice that, indeed, goes right back to 1619 and the founding of America.

It includes Native American “reservation schools” and the current reservation system. It is about the 19-month takeover of Alcatraz. It is about four presidents carved out of a mountaintop that sits on land considered sacred by the Sioux — and, incidentally, land (the Black Hills) taken from the Sioux after being promised to them. CRT is about broken treaties.

I’m sorry if, when learning the actual history of this country, Dick and Jane feel bad. When educators were allowed to use a rod on their students, those were feelings we actually needed to be concerned about. That was dealt with, though there are, sadly, those who would welcome a return to that awful system.

Many of those same folks are the ones shouting at their school boards now. “Don’t teach CRT!” “Let’s burn books!” It sounds vaguely familiar, if one is a student of history, to the causes of last century’s world wars. If, that is, one is a student of history and, not afraid to “feel bad.”

