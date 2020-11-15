New Christiansburg park makes sense

Council works to improve the quality of life in Christiansburg; when negative comments come, it hurts. I guess that is why there are so many more vandals in the world than architects. It is so much easier to destroy than build. I even had one lady tell me I just supported the park so I could get my name on a plaque. That really stung.

I know that I did the right thing when I voted for the park, and when the park is finished I will be able go there and see people enjoying themselves. That is all I will need.

Here are a few of the reasons I support the park:

The town does not have any type of a park in that area of town, with the exception of the Huckleberry Trail. During COVID-19, the Huckleberry has been full of walkers and bikers. People want to get out and exercise, and there are few places to go in the town. People talk about needing recreation to help with obesity, and heart problems. The town needs to provide something and the park is a good step in the right direction.

The four all-purpose fields will be good for a number of sports — soccer, lacrosse being the primary ones. Right now the town provides almost nothing for those activities.