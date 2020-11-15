New Christiansburg park makes sense

I have been on the Christiansburg Town Council for 11 years. Last Tuesday night, council voted to approve a proposed park off Peppers Ferry Road and several salary increases for town employees – two of the biggest topics of which I have been involved during my time on council.
The council felt getting raises for employees during these difficult times was good for everyone.
The council also voted for the proposed park on the former Truman Wilson property. The $18 million park on approximately 63 acres of land will consist of four all-purpose athletic fields, two dog parks, a walking trail, a splash pad, a playground, an adventure park and a picnic pavilion.
The park has been in the planning stages for over seven years. I know I have been to countless meetings working on different facets of the project.
The vote was 5-1 in favor of the budget amendment. I was a little disappointed that everyone did not vote for the park. In this day and age it is nice to have a little unity about something this important, but it just didn’t work that way.
Tuesday night I heard negative comments about what the council was trying to accomplish, giving pay raises and constructing a park in the middle of the pandemic. I could never make it to be a big-time politician; it hurts too much when people say negative things, after all the time I have spent studying park proposals and discussing salary increases.
Council works to improve the quality of life in Christiansburg; when negative comments come, it hurts. I guess that is why there are so many more vandals in the world than architects. It is so much easier to destroy than build. I even had one lady tell me I just supported the park so I could get my name on a plaque. That really stung.
I know that I did the right thing when I voted for the park, and when the park is finished I will be able go there and see people enjoying themselves. That is all I will need.
Here are a few of the reasons I support the park:
The town does not have any type of a park in that area of town, with the exception of the Huckleberry Trail. During COVID-19, the Huckleberry has been full of walkers and bikers. People want to get out and exercise, and there are few places to go in the town. People talk about needing recreation to help with obesity, and heart problems. The town needs to provide something and the park is a good step in the right direction.
The four all-purpose fields will be good for a number of sports — soccer, lacrosse being the primary ones. Right now the town provides almost nothing for those activities.
I really feel that the park will have something for everyone; the splash pad, playground and picnic shelter will be very popular. I am not into dogs, but people have talked to me about the dog parks and what a plus that will be.
The park is going to generate revenue for retailers, restaurants and hotels in the area, like the aquatic center has generated over the last several years. Groups coming to compete will be more than satisfied with the facilities that we offer in Christiansburg. Not only is it good for families and businesses, but it will also generate additional tax revenue for the town.
The park is going to cost at least $18 million. The Christiansburg staff has been working on ways to handle different methods of payment for the park. The town is not jumping into this without thinking. Currently, no tax increase is being proposed to fund the park.
Another reason to build the park is inflation and interest rates. Inflation is coming, if it is not already here. If the town waits a couple of years to build the park the $18 million will probably be $21 million. Another factor, interest rates now are as low as they are going to be. It makes sense to secure a loan now.
I really feel that in the future a couple will be standing at the park, and one will turn to the other and say, “This is nice,” and the person beside him will say, “and the town is great too.”
Huppert’s opinions are his, and do not necessarily reflect the views of the entire town council or the town staff.
