By Bob Peckman
Peckman has a Ph.D. in Physics and is retired from ITT. He lives in Roanoke.
Some people object to the socialism aspects of the Post Office. We all pay the same thing to send something whether we mail it to or from urban or remote rural areas. This was recognized in our Constitution. To assume that the Framers didn’t realize what they had done would be a bit arrogant. These were wise men, not concerned about purity of government, just government which worked. Compromise is the process of taking the best attributes of all sides to get the best mix and match for the most functional government. The Post Office was a way to facilitate commerce in rural America which was opening up. If you ride your bicycle across the nation, as I have done a couple of times, you will experience very small towns and communities which are still quite remote. This is the breadbasket of our nation which is becoming no less remote but we still need it to thrive.
We have no business cherry-picking the Constitution and deciding that the Post Office should be eliminated. It would be far more appropriate to follow the spirit of the Constitution. The Post Office was established because mail was, and still is, a necessary component of functioning commerce. Today’s parallel to postal mail is broadband. Modern farmers need broadband as much as modern anybody else. We Virginians know that we have rural areas that are in poverty rather than being part of today’s economy. If we want economic growth in rural America, broadband will have to get there first.
Public education is somewhat similar. We want our own kids to have a good education, but in order for the nation to thrive, we need all citizens to have a good education. We need an educated work force, but education is a lot more than job training. If we are to have a government run by and for the people, then the people, all of us, need to have the education needed to sort out the problems and the solutions. We all have an obligation to get and keep informed about this very complex world, and today that cannot happen without broadband.
We are currently playing games with the Post Office. In 1970 the Post Office was made an independent agency with government subsidies reduced or removed. The Post Office continued to thrive so in 2006 we required the Post Office to prepay all of their future pension obligations to the federal government. No one else, public or private, has to do this. Everyone else gets to use their capital which is what capitalism is all about. This unique requirement instantly converted the Post Office from profit to loss. While we are requiring the Post Office to make a profit like anyone else, we also added a second wrinkle. The government controls the rates they can charge, and we are forcing them to run at a loss. It still is a government service and we should pay for it. Why are we doing these odd things that tend to drive the Post Office out of business? Let’s stop this destructive behavior.
Broadband providers get the biggest bang for their buck by investing in intercity cable. We need a level playing field where all of us have the same service and rates available. Virginia is an opportune state to pioneer in this since we have rural and urban areas near each other. Ultimately this must be worked out by politicians and voters but here is one approach. Broadband providers could be required to service mixed regions of rural and urban areas. They could be required to offer the same service and rates to everyone in the region. The government would not define the services or the rates, or even how the service was provided. Instead of moving backwards with the Post Office, let’s move forward with broadband and open Virginia to be the greater economic powerhouse that we should be.
The pandemic will require many of us to vote by mail. The cost for each of us to vote would not be the same with a private mail carrier. The pandemic has also forced many students to attend classes online effectively denying rural students of their education.
