By Douglas W. Phillips Jr.
Phillips is an environmental engineer. He lives in Roanoke.
My purpose in writing is to inform those who may not be aware of the historical relevance of the Lee Monument. Here are some considerations if we remove the Lee Monument from downtown Roanoke as Robin Barnhill advocates in her Roanoke Times article of June 6 titled “Time to Change Roanoke’s Lee Memorials”; a very well-written article and accurate in its portrayal of how “many towns across the country” are now engaged in trying to remove Confederate monuments. According to the Virginia Flaggers there are more than 1,100 statues in Virginia alone, which honor the fallen, valiant warriors and leaders. Why do we need to engage removal in Roanoke? What Barnhill may not realize is that many of these statues and shrines were allowed to be erected by donors as conciliatory efforts by the local governments toward the defeated South.
She points out that in Charlottesville in 2017 people were seen carrying the Confederate battle bag while chanting words of hate, “Sometimes these people were in the same group with others who were carrying the Nazi swastika.” I feel this was very unfortunate for the cause of retaining the statues, and I have seen such photos, but many groups who support the memory of the Confederate battle flag do not align themselves with neo-Nazis, nor with white supremacists. The Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) has nothing to do with those advocating white dominance of the races, but remains interested in non-violent historical education and remembering our ancestors.
Many Confederate veterans became great citizens, businessmen, farmers, and municipal leaders in a post-slavery nation after the war. Even during painful Reconstruction, former Confederates worked with northerners to rebuild the nation. One example of this is the Trans-Continental railroad. Many do not appreciate the South or Southerners and what they tried to defend, and many lack direct connection to the warriors who fought so courageously for the South to protect states rights under the U.S. Constitution. Many officers in the CSA had patriotic descendants of outstanding leadership such as Gens. Lejeune and Patton as well as Gen. Wheeler who had the unique distinction of serving as a commanding officer for the CSA as well as a U.S. General later in the war with Spain.
Barnhill mentions that slavery was one of the issues causing the War Between the States. However, it is very difficult for a society to impose its current laws to those of the past which were, in their own time, lawful. I, like Barnhill totally condemn and don’t condone slavery in any form.
General Lee has been accused of treason before. Section 3 of Article II that Barnhill references does not cover secession of individual states. After the Southern states seceded, Lee then decided, it was his duty to protect his home state of Virginia from invasion by the federal government. There is no treason with Lee in a seceded state of Virginia. I would remind readers, as does Barnhill, of Lee’s faithful service to the country before the war as superintendent of the West Point Military Academy and his faithful service as an Army Engineer in the Mexican War in the 1840’s.
Robert Allison provides a powerful insight in his book, the American Revolution — A Concise History, and asks this:
“Would Jefferson use the government’s power to punish his political opponents, who had tried to silence the opposition? He would not. The Federal Supremacists had mistaken the nature of American power. The government did not need an army to keep domestic peace, nor laws to punish dissenting opinions. Its strength rested on an informed citizenry.” Much of what he outlines is now happening.
The Lee monument in my opinion should remain in place because it is historically relevant but if the Plaza must by popular demand be renamed, I suggest this alternative: The Sherman (after Gen. Tecumseh Sherman of the northern Army of the Potomac) — Lea Plaza (named after the current mayor) — The Sherman Lea Plaza!
We have all heard it said that “Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.”
Finally, I quote to readers the engraving on the court square’s shrine at Floyd County’s Confederate statue (which bears Lee’s image on the pedestal):
“STOOP ANGELS, HITHER FROM THE SKIES: THERE IS NO HOLIER SPOT OF GROUND WHERE DEFEATED VALOR LIES BY MOURNING BEAUTY CROWNED.”
If Mr. Phillips' goal was to inform, he fails completely. His commentary is ironically instructive though. His is a modern day variation of the Lost Cause theme behind the erection of confederate monuments.
He minimizes slavery as the fundamental reason for the Civil War. He somehow declares Lee innocent of treason, and conveniently forgets Lee's history as a white supremacist slave owner. Read 'The Myth of the Kindly General Lee', The Atlantic, June 4, 2017.
But most ironically, he leaves out the history of the Lee Plaza and Monument, erected in 1964, almost a hundred years after the Civil War ended, 10 years after Brown vs. Board of Education, and smack in the middle of the school desegregation fight in Roanoke. That timing was no accident. Schools were slowly being desegregated and the Lee Monument was a concession to the segregationist Era of Massive Resistance movement. (Search for 'School Desegregation in Roanoke, Virginia' for a VaTech PhD dissertation by Marietta Elizabeth Poff.)
Just posted and already need to make a correction. Lee Plaza and the Lee Monument were dedicated on October 4th, 1960, just one month after nine Black students were chosen to desegregate formerly all White schools in Roanoke, so the beginning, not the middle of Roanoke's desegregation fight. Some additional history: the monument was erected by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, the most significant sponsor of Lost Cause monuments, also involved in building commemorative monuments to the Ku Klux Klan.
I am so disheartened by the continuing revisionist history that it makes me angry. If Lee and the confederacy were heroes, then you would not have to be dishonest in your defense of them.
The sad excuse of using secession by the state to somehow excuse treason is just specious, there is no other word for it. Lee himself said "...As an American citizen, I take great pride in my country, her prosperity and institutions, and would defend any State if her rights were invaded. But I can anticipate no greater calamity for the country than a dissolution of the Union. It would be an accumulation of all the evils we complain of, and I am willing to sacrifice everything but honor for its preservation. I hope therefore, that all constitutional means will be exhausted before there is a recourse to force. Secession is nothing but revolution. The framers of our Constitution never exhausted so much labor, wisdom and forbearance in its formation, and surrounded it with so many guards and securities, if it was intended to be broken by every member of the Confederacy at will. It was intended for 'perpetual union' so expressed in the preamble, and for the establishment of a government, not a compact, which can only be dissolved by revolution, or the consent of all the people in convention assembled. It is idle to talk of secession. Anarchy would have been established, and not a government by Washington, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and the other patriots of the Revolution. . . . Still, a Union that can only be maintained by swords and bayonets, and in which strife and civil war are to take the place of brotherly love and kindness,50 has no charm for me. I shall mourn for my country and for the welfare and progress of mankind. If the Union is dissolved, and the Government disrupted, I shall return to my native State and share the miseries of my people, and save in defence will draw my sword on none." So for those who defend Lee and the confederacy with the thin veneer of secession is both wrong and missing the point. The definition of treason is not secession, it was defined then, and it is defined now as "Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort."
Lee also said, "God alone can save us from our folly, selfishness and short sightedness. The last accounts seem to show that we have barely escaped anarchy to be plunged into civil war. What will be the result I cannot conjecture. I only see that a fearful calamity is upon us, and fear that the country will have to pass through for its sins a fiery ordeal. I am unable to realize that our people will destroy a government inaugerated by the blood and wisdom of our patriot fathers, that has given us peace and prosperity at home, power and security abroad, and under which we have acquired a colossal strength unequalled in the history of mankind. I wish to live under no other government, and there is no sacrifice I am not ready to make for the preservation of the Union save that of honour. If a disruption takes place, I shall go back in sorrow to my people and share the misery of my native state, and save in her defence there will be one soldier less in the world than now. I wish for no other flag than the 'Star spangled banner' and no other air than 'Hail Columbia.' I still hope that the wisdom and patriotism of the nation will yet save it." Lee and his reasons may have been complicated, but he knew that what he was doing was wrong. You do not seek pardons, nor are pardons offered if you have done nothing wrong!
And anyone claiming to be "interested in non-violent historical education and remembering our ancestors" should have the integrity to do so with the utmost honesty. This letter writer fails on every chance.
"We, the undersigned prisoners of War, belonging to the Army of Northern Virginia, having been this day surrendered by General Robert E. Lee, C.S.A., Commanding said Army, to Lieut. Genl. U.S. Grant, Commanding Armies of the United States, do hereby give our solemn parole of honor that we will not hereafter serve in the armies of the Confederate States, or in any military capacity whatever, against the United States of America, or render aid to the enemies of the latter, until properly exchanged, in such manner as shall be mutually approved by the respective authorities.
"Done at Appomattox Court House, VA, this 9th day of April, 1865."
"He was accused of treason. Only the hunger for reconciliation saved him."
https://historynewsnetwork.org/article/169189
Since the 11 states that claimed to secede never legally, constitutionally did so, Lee (et al) were indeed guilty of treason. Period.
Other than the 10th Amendment, where exactly can I find the section of the Constitution that allows a state to leave? Having trouble finding it. The European Union has a provision. Even the USSR had one.
I wonder if the 13 original colonies would have ratified the Constitution if they knew that it was set up like a criminal gang. Once you're in, you can never leave. Funny definition of freedom......
BTW - why are we celebrating the 4th? Canada achieved liberty without an armed rebellion. Weren't Adams, Washington, et. al. traitors as well? Why do they deserve our praise? Is it merely winning that determine whether you are honorable? The Revolution was also a civil war. The Battle of King's Mountain only had one British officer in it. One. All the others fighting for the crown were Loyalists from New Jersey. The victorious army at Yorktown had almost as many French soldiers as American. And defeating the Loyalist/British forces wouldn't have been possible without the French naval blockade. And most certainly those fighting for the US side were not fighting to free the slaves. Many of them were slave owners, and the others sure didn't mind associating with them if it allowed them to win. In fact, Britain did away with slavery a full 30 years earlier than the United States. If the only issue that matters in determining the worth of the people who lived here before us is slavery - we would have been better off if we would have lost the Revolutionary War. Should we turn over our government to them and pay them reparations?
Read something interesting the other day. You know who wasn't too impressed with Lincoln's commitment to getting rid of slavery? Frederick Douglas. Lincoln had made it clear to him on multiple occasions that he blamed the slaves for the civil war and that his primary concern was the Union. That he would abandon all or part of them if it would preserve the Union. I guess maybe history ain't as black and white as folks want it to be.
Still can' t help but wonder how history is going to view us. So self righteous when talking about where we would have stood on something that happened a century and a half ago. But not too bothered when we are benefiting from things like redlining, use of illegal immigrant labor, civil rights violations from those we have free trade agreements with, or those who use slave labor whom we don't mind trading with.
Seems a little hypocritical to me, but then again, I'm a rebel. : )
Happy holy day.
Read up on a feller name of Patrick Henry. He screeched that very problem with ratifying our Constitution.
And every rebellion was put down before the Civil War. When New England threatened secession in 1814, President Madison responded with troops ready to roll. Lee said secession was nothing but rebellion. Forget my words, read his.
Oh and Henry Lee (grandfather of Gen. Robert E. Lee) lead the fight to put down the Whiskey Rebellion. None of this was lost on the confederacy or Lee. They thought that like our original revolution against the monarchy, they could pull it off. Failure makes for some odd remembrances.
" The Lost Cause is one of the most deeply ingrained mythologies in American history. Loss on an epic scale is often the source of great literature, stories that take us to the dark hearts of the human condition. But when loss breeds twisted versions of history to salve its pain, when it encourages the revitalization of vast systems of oppression, and when loss is allowed to freely commemorate itself in stone and in sentimentalism across the cultural landscape, it can poison a civil society and transform itself into a ruling regime. "
https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/europe-in-1989-america-in-2020-and-the-death-of-the-lost-cause?utm_source=nl&utm_brand=tny&utm_mailing=TNY_Daily_070120&utm_campaign=aud-dev&utm_medium=email&bxid=5bea136c2ddf9c72dc90c20a&cndid=49589831&hasha=fd2122dcb54c2521787f92d886bd8a79&hashb=3c3e5be73704523dd7d119639f960b7d50e7102a&hashc=f65e292ae3a30bc1ff76aa69d80c252ca482e0bed8d439c05ceda7fb6a4798b6&esrc=right_rail_magazine&utm_term=TNY_Daily
I guess you could have asked Lee where he found it, when he penned these words: "The South, in my opinion, has been aggrieved by the acts of the North, as you say. I feel the aggression, and am willing to take every proper step for redress. It is the principle I contend for, not individual or private gain. As an American citizen, I take great pride in my country, her prosperity and institutions, and would defend any State if her rights were invaded. But I can anticipate no greater calamity for the country than a dissolution of the Union. It would be an accumulation of all the evils we complain of, and I am willing to sacrifice everything but honor for its preservation. I hope therefore, that all constitutional means will be exhausted before there is a recourse to force. Secession is nothing but revolution. The framers of our Constitution never exhausted so much labor, wisdom and forbearance in its formation, and surrounded it with so many guards and securities, if it was intended to be broken by every member of the Confederacy at will. It was intended for 'perpetual union' so expressed in the preamble, and for the establishment of a government, not a compact, which can only be dissolved by revolution, or the consent of all the people in convention assembled. It is idle to talk of secession. Anarchy would have been established, and not a government by Washington, Hamilton, Jefferson, Madison, and the other patriots of the Revolution. . . . Still, a Union that can only be maintained by swords and bayonets, and in which strife and civil war are to take the place of brotherly love and kindness, has no charm for me. I shall mourn for my country and for the welfare and progress of mankind. If the Union is dissolved, and the Government disrupted, I shall return to my native State and share the miseries of my people, and save in defence will draw my sword on none."
"God alone can save us from our folly, selfishness and short sightedness. The last accounts seem to show that we have barely escaped anarchy to be plunged into civil war. What will be the result I cannot conjecture. I only see that a fearful calamity is upon us, and fear that the country will have to pass through for its sins a fiery ordeal. I am unable to realize that our people will destroy a government inaugerated by the blood and wisdom of our patriot fathers, that has given us peace and prosperity at home, power and security abroad, and under which we have acquired a colossal strength unequalled in the history of mankind. I wish to live under no other government, and there is no sacrifice I am not ready to make for the preservation of the Union save that of honour. If a disruption takes place, I shall go back in sorrow to my people and share the misery of my native state, and save in her defence there will be one soldier less in the world than now. I wish for no other flag than the 'Star spangled banner' and no other air than 'Hail Columbia.' I still hope that the wisdom and patriotism of the nation will yet save it."
"I am so remote from the scene of events and receive such excited and exaggerated accounts of the opinions and acts of our statesmen, that I am at a loss what to think. I believe that the South justly complains of the aggressions of the North, and I believed that the North would cheerfully redress the grievances complained of. I see no cause of disunion, strife and civil war and pray it may be averted."
The old "Heritage, not Hate" argument has zero credibility. Every time the KKK or any other white supremacist group wiggles that flag, it is a perfect opportunity for Virginia Flaggers, Sons of Confederate Veterans, United Daughters of the Confederacy, whomever, to call these bigots out and denounce them. Instead, nothing. So please spare us that tired rhetoric. When NASCAR and the state of Mississippi have decided that the flag is a liability, its future is plainly writ, and its future is limited indeed. It belongs in the past; let it stay there.
