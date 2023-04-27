How was your school’s football team last fall? My alma mater, I’m proud to say, did not lose a single game. In fact, I often point out that my school has been undefeated since 1942.

But that may well change in the next few years. It seems that after an eight-decade hiatus football may be returning to Roanoke College.

When I first slipped behind a student desk as a freshman, there were persistent student discussions about the small liberal arts college restoring its football team for the first time since World War II. As an alumnus, and later as a part-time faculty member, it seems that there was always a rumor about lacing up the cleats again. But now, it appears, the school is ready to make that move, probably fielding a team for the 2025 season.

Dear Old Roanoke, after all, has a long and proud athletic tradition, with Division II national championships in basketball and lacrosse, and impressive teams through the years in field hockey, soccer, tennis and track, among others (the school plays DIII nowadays). But in my lifetime football has only been the subject of “what would happen if …” discussions between classes.

Actually, although almost no one alive can remember it, football was once integral to the campus life. The first college football teams go back to the 1870s (playing “association football,” i.e. not rugby rules). That makes Roanoke’s football tradition arguably older than that of either Tech or UVa, teams Roanoke played back in the day. They also had a big rivalry with VMI, with Roanoke almost always on the losing end of the games.

Those early teams were largely student-led and -organized, as likely to play nearby high schools as other colleges. But in 1892, the college sported a real intervarsity team for the first time, and the next year hired one Herbert McIntyre as football coach (as well as other sports — he also enrolled in classes and played alongside the student athletes). They played their home games on a field along Market Street in Salem, more or less where the Bast Center now stands. Fittingly, the Bast Center may become the future center of football operations at Roanoke.

Early teams seemed to be referred to as “The Lutherans” in those long-ago seasons. But, the legend goes, one year the football team had to order new uniforms (students bought their own back then) and couldn’t get gear in the official school colors of National Blue and Mandarin Yellow. Instead, they made do with maroon and gray uniforms, or perhaps they just liked those colors better. Soon, all the RC athletic teams were known as the Maroons, and remain so today (although if you go to commencement you’ll notice the academic regalia is still blue and yellow).

As you might expect, RC had good games and bad, impressive seasons and abysmal ones. In 1913, the legendary Guy “Pinkey” Spruhan became athletics coach, and the school’s public profile and success began to improve. Coaches Gordon “Pop” White and Joseph Hackman followed, usually winning games and much-beloved by the fans. The 1938 team featured the talented receiver Kenneth Moore from Vinton, who made the AP All-America team for small schools.

But football success was an uneven path for Roanoke. In 1901 the team was dropped for lack of funding; in 1918, with a World War on (and Coach Spruhan drafted) the season was canceled. The next war was even more of a challenge.

The 1942 season, like other schools’, was plagued by the shadow of the biggest war any nation had ever fought. College-age men were enlisting or getting military training, money was tight (as was fuel for away games), and sports seemed of lesser importance. On Nov. 13 the school played Catawba College of North Carolina, losing miserably: 42-0. That proved to be the last Roanoke football game, as the subsequent seasons were canceled due to the global crisis.

By 1946, the war was over, but to the chagrin of many Maroons fans, the college president abruptly announced the sport would not return. “Roanoke could be a good college, or have a good football team,” said President Charles Smith. “We cannot have both.”

Decades later, I suspect Roanoke can indeed now have both. The return of football will not be seamless, I imagine, and already some detractors are expressing their doubts. Time will tell. But I for one look forward to sitting in the stands at Salem Stadium in a few years and reviving the old college cheer: BRACKETY-ACK!