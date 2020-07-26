Ridpath: A letter from a concerned neighbor

By Tanya Ridpath
Ridpath is a resident of Salem.
Dear lady of the house,
We are neighbors yet we have never met. This morning I took a quick stroll on our street and encountered a guest in our community; a home healthcare worker searching for your address. I confirmed that odd numbers were on the left and even on the right and she was going in the higher direction. She was confused in the jump of numbers from the 140’s to the 160’s. I have never really noticed this myself, as I only know my number. In a simple effort to assist a fellow citizen, I looked at a few numbers, which I had to walk up close to a mail box, due to the direction of the sun to figure out that the house she was looking for, yours, “was 3 back on that side”, I pointed. As she approached your drive, you were picking up the newspaper. She asked if she had the right number, and I overheard you say, in a tone given to children who should know better, “it’s right there” pointing to a sign at ground level in the yard. I was thinking, wow, you made her feel dumb. I was embarrassed for her. Felt sorry for her. I wouldn’t want to step one foot in your house after that. Did I mention she was Black? WOW. Imagine that she gets this sort of treatment often from us white folks. Makes for a bad start to your day, every day.
As I start to educate myself on racial oppression, one thing I can do is educate my fellow white citizens. What I witnessed in your actions, which took all of 3 seconds, is called microagression. Here is the definition: brief and common daily verbal, behavioral, and environmental communications, whether intentional or unintentional, that transmit hostile, derogatory, or negative messages to a target person because they belong to a stigmatized group. So you didn’t intend to treat her differently because of the color of her skin. How does she know? Now she has to walk into your house and treat, I assume, the man of the house. Will your aggressive comments continue? Will they escalate? Consider that she gets this type of aggression daily. Imagine what it does to her confidence. What it does to her psyche, when repeated time and time again.
I ask this of you, lady of the house. Change your perspective. Put yourself in someone else’s shoes. Had you considered her perspective, you would have realized that your house was at the crest of a hill and she was driving into the morning sun. You would have realized that both your mail box address and your decorative sign at ground level were in the shade and impossible to read. You would have noticed that the large numbers on the mail box across the street are not in sequence to your side of the street. Even, if you fail to shift your perspective in a moment’s notice, you should always remember that If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. A simple, “yes”, could have changed the progression of her day. Instead, you choose to make her feel inadequate for not noticing the sign in your yard, and wishing to confirm the correct address before she pulled in your driveway.
Today I took a few seconds to help a kind woman find your house so she could do her job. That’s no longer enough. Now I need to take a few minutes to ask you, lady of the house, and anyone else willing to challenge their actions, to shift your perspective; think before you speak. Stop microaggression! We are all human, and for heaven’s sake we are all women in this instance. Just be nice. Is that too much to ask? If we all think before we speak, we can do more than change the progression of someone’s day. Together we can change the progression of someone’s life. We can change our future society for the better. Wouldn’t that be amazing?
