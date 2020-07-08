By Woody Sadler
Sadler is a VMI graduate and retired from the U.S. Marines. He lives in Lexington.
What is the most recognized symbol of government? The military. Why? They wear uniforms. The military protects citizens of a country and by default the government. Our hearts and chests swell when we see U.S. troops marching around Arc de Triomphe after liberating Paris or marching in a World War II victory parade in new York City with ticker tape flying. Those are scenes of our saints, our protectors. We are proud of their accomplishments keeping us safe. For they are our kinsmen, American boys and girls from our country.
Do we always see them as saints? During the Civil War Americans had to choose sides, north or south. The decisions were often made depending where you lived. Americans fought each other in our nation’s bloodiest conflict. After the war the northern Americans went home to victory parades and reunions with their loved ones. However, many never returned. The southern Americans returned home to destruction and a land that would be forever changed. However, many never returned.
Whose grief was greater, the American mother in the north who lost her son or the American mother in the south who lost her son or the American mother who lost her son on the beaches of Normandy? They were all Americans. Decoration Day, now Memorial Day, started 1868 in Arlington. Children placed flowers on graves of the soldiers from north and south. A symbol remembering the ultimate sacrifice of those Americans.
Why were the soldiers there? Because their government told them to go. Volunteers or draftees, they all went because politicians told them to go. They suffered shot and shell, starvation, unimaginable wounds and indignities most cannot imagine. They were told they were doing it to protect their country and way of life. Most had no understanding about politics of the day. They fought for their country. They stood for bravery, loyalty, honor and duty. It did not matter if it were Gen. Robert E. Lee, Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson, Pvt. Jefferson VMI Corps of Cadets, or Pvt. Ryan on Omaha Beach, they all fought for their country, not their politicians. Now we blame them for injustices politicians created. We no longer look at their sacrifices. We only see the uniform of the country for which they fought. Why do we blame soldiers? They were instruments of politicians elected by the people. Soldiers say, you fight for your buddy. They are our neighbors, sons, daughters, Americans all. For reasons of the day we want to destroy memories of the sacrifice they made for their countrymen. We want to tear down statues, rename streets, parks and cemeteries, many their final resting place. We forget that sacrifice for one’s country is timeless. Many gave their all.
That was then, what now? We love our military people. Yes today. I remember going to Vietnam in 1967. I couldn’t buy a drink in the airport bar. I was the pride of our country, on my way to safeguard our America heritage, protecting our country from communism. How do I know, politicians told me? Thirteen months I fought beside fellow Marines. We suffered as our brothers 100 years ago in Virginia and those on Iwo Jima, Belleau Woods and Chosin Reservoir. I came home, many whose names appear on the wall, never returned. The politicians sent us there. I arrived at LAX in 1968 to a different America. I was shunned by fellow Americans, whom I had risked my life to protect. We were called baby killers/butchers. A Friend on recruiting duty had red paint dumped on his uniforms. Many fellow Marines could not handle it and turned to drugs that resulted in homelessness. There was no grateful nation.
Before we start tearing down statues and renaming things, let us remember that these privates or generals were Americans doing their duty for their country, because of decisions made by their governments. If Virginia politicians had voted to stay in the Union, Lee and Jackson would have worn blue uniforms. Gen. Lee would have been the Commanding General of the U.S. Army. It did not turn out that way. They fought to protect their country, we fought to protect our country. While some statues may be offensive to some and some monuments erected for nefarious reasons, they represent men and women whose sacrifice, devotion to duty and honor should be a guide for the future leaders of this country. We should learn from history. Our men and women in our military are saints, not sinners. Let’s not desecrate their heritage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.